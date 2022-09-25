Thunder Bay’s Nolan Blundon has been named the School Athlete of the Year by Special Olympics Ontario.
Blundon has participated in all of Special Olympic Ontario’s virtual sports competitions including soccer, bocce, basketball and floor hockey.
Most recently Nolan has competed in the Thunder Bay Hometown Games track meet.
“The past school year has been difficult with the reduced opportunities for in person competition, however, Nolan has embodied the Special Olympics Athlete’s Oath at each of his competitions, always competing to the best of his ability. Nolan truly exemplifies what it means to be a Special Olympics Athlete,” Special Olympics Ontario wrote in a press release.
Last month, Thunder Bay Special Olympics coach Sandra Mcdougall was named the SOO’s coach of the year.
