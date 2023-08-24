The Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame will welcome in their 40th class of inductees at the 2023 Induction Dinner and Ceremonies set to take place on Sept. 30 at Thunder Bay’s Valhalla Inn.
Two athletes — Red Rock golfer Bill Seagris and Sioux Lookout hockey player Ryan Parent ± will join three Thunder Bay builders that include including longtime multi-sport volunteer Peter Gallagher, hockey coach Jamie Kompon and media personality Peter Young who got his start in sports broadcasting at the Lakehead.
Rounding out the slate are the members of the 2010 Thunder Bay Queens AA midget girls hockey team who claimed the Esso Cup as Canadian champions.
Tickets for the dinner are $100 each and can be ordered by calling the hall at 807-622-2852 or via email at nwosport@tbaytel.net or dropping by at 219 May Street South.
Here are the list of inductees:
Bill Seagris
Seagris will be honoured for his exceptional amateur golf career which has included five Thunder Bay district amateur titles, over 40 invitational golf honours in Northwestern Ontario and multiple titles in southern Ontario.
He also won, three consecutive Ontario university singles crowns, a top-15 finish at the 1995 world university golf championships at St. Andrews, low amateur honours at the 2001 Canadian Tour Heritage Classic and a third-place finish at the Canadian men’s amateur championship.
Seagris is considered one of the best ever amateur golfers produced in the region.
Ryan Parent
Parent developed his hockey skills growing up in Sioux Lookout, going on to play with the Thunder Bay Kings. Selected as a first round draft pick of the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, Parent made it to the Memorial Cup final in his first season. Serving as captain of multiple Canadian national teams, he earned a silver medal at the 2005 world under-18 championship, and back-to-back gold medals at the 2006 and 2007 world juniors.
Selected by the Nashville Predators as their first round pick, Parent went 18th overall in the 2005 NHL draft. But he spent the majority of his five-season, 106-game NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers, who advanced to the playoffs in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Parent retired from his professional playing career in the AHL. In 2016 he went on to serve as an assistant coach in the AHL with the Binghamton Devils and Utica Comets.
Peter Gallagher
Gallagher has been contributing to sport in Thunder Bay starting in the 1970s and has never looked back. His commitment to youth athletics saw him spend multiple years in various roles with Port Arthur Continental Little League, Grandview Recreation Hockey and Volunteer Pool Soccer, coaching the junior development program for the Thunder Bay Squash Association and as a Board member of ProKids. The running community has benefited through his involvement with the Heart of Thunder Bay Races and the Fire Fighters 10-Mile Road Race and his dedication to cross-country skiing and the Sleeping Giant Loppet goes back to the 1980s. Events such as the 1981 Canada Summer Games and 2011 Ontario Special Olympic Games are just two of the many which have benefited from his dedication, along with the multitude of students he introduced to sport and activity through his lengthy teaching career at Confederation College.
Jamie Kompon
Following his amateur and university hockey playing career, Kompon turned his attention to coaching, starting with a return to McGill University from 1991 to 1996. Joining the professional coaching ranks in 1996, Kompon became the assistant coach of the Baltimore Bandits in the AHL. Kompon joined the St. Louis Blues as a video coach, spending nine seasons there while advancing to the role of assistant coach. Kompon’s six seasons as assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings culminated with a Stanley Cup victory in 2012 which he repeated the following year with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Following six seasons behind the bench as assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets from 2016-22 he most recently held a similar position with the Florida Panthers, taking them all the way to the 2023 Stanley Cup finals.
Peter Young
Young enjoyed decades-long career in sports broadcasting, which began in his hometown of Thunder Bay at stations such as CJLX radio and CKPR radio and television and as the voice of the Thunder Bay Twins and a Riverview Raceway track announcer. The sports director for Winnipeg’s CTV affiliate, Young broadcast games for all of Winnipeg’s major teams.
As a primary CTV host for Wide World of Sports, Young covered sporting events around the world, including three Olympic Games during the 1980s and over 100 broadcasts, often co-hosting with high profile athletes like Mario Andretti, Howard Cosell and Billie Jean King which would be simulcast on major networks like NBC and ESPN.
Young then began his own video production and sports consulting company working with such teams as the Toronto Blue Jays.
2009-10 Thunder Bay Queens
The Queens topped the standings at the six-team under-18 girls hockey Esso Cup nationals held in Regina in 2010 with a 4-1-0 record. Thunder Bay advanced to the playoffs where they defeated the Edmonton Thunder 2-1 in the semifinals. Facing the Notre Dame Hounds from the host province in the final gold medal game, they came back from a 3-1 deficit to earn a 4-3 victory to claim the first — and so far only — Hockey Canada national title ever won by a female team from Northwestern Ontario.
The members of that Queens squad included Amanda Makela, Megan Lekkari, Brianna Izzolino, Michaela Coulter, Savanh Gamache, Taylor Savard, Kylie Cornell, Haleigh Groves, Courtney Tougas, Jana Henry, Michela Cava, Kaitlyn Tougas, Ellia Heroux, Kaitlyn Quarrell, Riley Cronk, Amber Butler and Brittany Zuback.
Denis Lavoie was the head coach who was assisted by Dan Lavoie and Randy LaPointe. Crystal Tustian served as the team trainer and manager.
