After Eric Staal and the Montreal Canadiens lost the Stanley Cup final to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021, he stressed how important it was to get to this level and how any NHLer shouldn’t take the opportunity for granted.
Two years later — and a whole lot of challenges and questions marks surrounding his own mortality in professional hockey in between — Staal is right back in the big dance.
The decorated Thunder Bay hockey star was a guest on the NHL’s The Rink podcast on Wednesday where talked about his Florida Panthers’ chances in the league final against the Vegas Golden Knights, his changing role and the idea of helping his brother, Marc, earn that first Cup ring.
Game 1 of the best-of-seven final goes Saturday night (8 p.m., CBC, Sportsnet) in Las Vegas.
“It means a lot with where I’ve been the last couple years and a different path to this moment and this opportunity. It’s the path I’m supposed to be on, nonetheless,” Staal told podcast hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn Roarke of NHL.com. “What a great chance for our group and this team. It was a tremendous opportunity at the beginning of the year to join alongside these guys and we got better as the year went on. We got into the playoffs and (were) really comfortable in the roles we were asked to play. Getting to this point in the finals, you get another chance to win a Stanley Cup and you can’t ask for more than that. I’m excited to get started (tonight).”
Staal, 38, was a late edition to the Panthers in October while on a professional tryout contract. At first the Panthers were being forced to cut Staal, but injuries helped balance out the salary cap scale and Staal was able to join younger brother and defenceman Marc, who also signed for the league minimum last summer.
While the two aren’t putting up the points or given top defensive assignments like in their primes, Eric and Marc have been regulars on a surprising Panthers club that went from the eighth seed in the East to defeat the top-ranked Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes (featuring the other Staal brother — Jordan) on their march to the Cup. Eric Staal has one goal and two assists in 16 playoff games this season after putting up 29 points in the 72 regular season contests.
Staal had spent the 2021-22 season in NHL purgatory. Despite being a veteran presence on another Cinderella squad — the 2021 Canadiens — Staal didn’t attract the right kind of interest from any teams and chose to play for Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Still, the best he could do was the PTO with Florida.
“It takes a little bit of swell on the ego, that’s for sure,” Staal recalled. “But for me, I try to never have one of those. I’ve never played with an ego when I was a little kid. I played the game because I loved playing the game. I love being at the rink. I love competing. Been that way since I was five, six years old.”
He leaned on the right people to hang in there when the offer well had run dry.
“I’m fortunate to have the support of my wife and my kids and the people around me that know me well and care about me and understand what I am,” said Staal, who won a Stanley Cup in just his second NHL season with the Hurricanes in 2006. “They were all saying the same thing, ‘Go for it. Take that chance. Take that opportunity.’ They believed I would be successful and here we are. Lessons can show firsthand with my own kids and other people too that you don’t always just have to roll over. You can keep fighting and sometimes get that chance and opportunity.”
Of the three Staal brothers to enjoy lengthy NHL careers (youngest brother Jared Staal didn’t crack the majors but is now a key coaching member of the Panthers AHL affiliate in Charlotte), Marc has yet to win the Stanley Cup. He was a member of the New York Rangers hat went to the final in 2014. Jordan won with Pittsburgh in 2009.
“He’s had a phenomenal career. He’s been a great player for many years,” Eric said of Marc. “He’s been in many moments, not even team-wise but personally with a couple of his tough injuries. What a chance for him and for us. That’s added to it. It would be extremely special for the rest of your life. But the focus is on Game 1. . . . What a chance to accomplish a childhood dream.”
