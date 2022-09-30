The Thunder Bay North Stars/Thunder Bay Kings connection extends back two decades. St. Louis Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo's framed jersey sits on the wall in the Stars' dressing room, a reminder that the organizations have been inextricably linked over the years.
"We're very lucky that we have a triple-A program that can feed our program," said North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne, who coached the Kings prior to his tenure with the Superior International Junior Hockey team. "The Kings do a great job of developing kids. They're fortunate they play in the GTHL (Greater Toronto Hockey League). They're well coached, they're well managed, they have a great board of directors."
The current North Stars roster has 12 former Kings on it.
"Who knows over the years how many kids we've had, a hundred or more, who knows?," said DeGagne. "They're just more ready to play to play junior hockey than kids out of double-A. They get an opportunity to stay home and play. Other kids choose to go away — that's fine, too.
The Kings prepares players much the same as the North Stars.
"The culture's very similar. They're scheduled with dryland training, their coaching is very good, they play high end competition, they travel a lot," DeGagne noted.
But there are differences, too.
"It's still an adjustment. The skill level is an adjustment," offered DeGagne. "I don't think people realize sometimes the skill level our league really has. It's a social thing, too. Guys come in as 16, 17-year-olds. They are playing with 20-year-olds. Socially, you have to have the right mix, you have to fit in. Players grow that way as well. At the end of the day we've been real blessed to have them as a partner."
The Stars pride themselves in sending players to the next level.
"We do a good job of developing them for the next level. The next level may be division I, division III university. We have a lot of kids who came from our program who also played in the Kings program," said DeGagne.
To that point, the Lakehead University Thunderwolves practiced on Wednesday prior the North Stars. Skating with LU were a pair of former 100-point North Star scorers — Kyle Auger and Keighan Gerrie — talking shop with the current crop of North Stars.
"We have two kids, Daniel McKitrick and Chase Stewart, they went through the Kings' program. I coached them," added DeGagne. "They come out and practice with us. They're playing pro hockey in the (ECHL) . . . We take pride in moving kids on to the next level as well," said DeGagne.
Defenceman Drew Caddo, rookie forward E.J. Paddington, and leader Matt Halushak are three of the dozen North Stars who have played for the Kings.
"Being a King, it prepared me because it was similar to the junior schedule," said the 19-year-old Caddo. "We had practice every day, we had our own dressing room, stuff like that. We got into the routine of going to class, going to the rink. There's a high level of competition, whether it was in the league or the tournaments we went to, we were always playing against top notch competition."
Caddo played for the Kings but played midget AA prior to joining the Stars.
"It was a bigger jump than I should have had. I probably should have stayed with the Kings. Starting last year it took a while to get used to," said Caddo. "None of us had hitting the year before because of COVID. It was still an adjustment. High speed, lots of physicality, good games, good teams, you have to bring it every night or else you're not going to be successful."
Paddington has been a North Star fan since Day 1.
"I was coming to the games as a kid on the weekends, cheering on the team. It's cool to play for the home town team," said Paddington, whose sister Alexis is making waves in women's hockey with Minnesota State after graduating from the Queen's program. "It's a step up from U-18. I'm a big body, I'm adapting. It's a good change for me, I think."
Paddington stands in at 6-2, 190. He had a few games last year as an affiliate with the Stars.
"I got to see what it was like before actually being here (for a full season)," he said. "For me, you get to play junior hockey at home. To have that opportunity, might as well take it."
Matt Halushak was a team captain and assistant captain with the Kings in his time there, and is in the running for a letter with Thunder Bay.
"It definitely prepared me," said Halushak of his experience with the Kings. "We were playing against good competition out of town and it prepared me to play here, especially when I was 16 playing against men as a 16-year-old," said Halushak who towers in at 6-4, and weighs in at 215.
Halushak played for the U15, U16 and U18 Kings before joining the Stars in the pre-COVID 2018-19 season. He was 30 pounds lighter and a tad shorter in his rookie SIJHL year.
"Speed, physicality, when you're 16-years-old playing against guys who are 20, they've been playing for three or four years, they don't really take it easy on you," added Halushak, who is in his final season, primed to give rather than receive in the physicality department.
DeGagne summed up the Kings/North Stars dynamic.
"We're proud to take the kids from Thunder Bay," he said. "We want a Thunder Bay flavour on our team. We think it's important to us, for our fan base, and for the community to see these kids play."
North Stars will recognize the 12 current Kings Alumni on their current roster this Saturday (7:30 p.m.) at Fort William Gardens before their SIJHL home opener against the Kam River Fighting Walleye. Both teams play Friday night at Norwest Arena.
