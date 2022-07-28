Ashley Stephenson is relishing the opportunity to lead her Canadian national women’s baseball team against the United States starting tonight at Thunder Bay’s Baseball Central.
A decorated athlete in hockey and baseball, Stephenson — the rookie interim manager of the program — said working the bench is one way to keep the competitive juices going after the playing days are over.
“I’m super excited. I always dreamt of this as a player,” said Stephenson, 39. “Not many people necessarily dream of being a coach as a player. I’ve always loved the game, and I knew that at some point time would eventually catch up to me and my playing days would be over.
“I was lucky enough to step into a coaching role right after I retired as a player in 2018,” she added. “I was a third-base coach in 2019. This year kind of presented itself because Aaron (head coach Myette) had a family commitment. I know it’s just one year for now. I’m really looking forward to have my chance to manage a group and lead a group and all those opportunities with being the person in charge.”
Eight rookies are part of Team Canada’s 20-player roster. That’s not an issue, according to Stephenson.
“We have a larger group, a group of 35-40 athletes that we track. We don’t have a junior national program. . . . Yes we have eight rookies but we don’t feel like they’re eight rookies. They were here last year at our training camp.”
First pitch at Baseball Central is at 7:30 p.m.
The Mississauga, Ont.,-based Stephenson said the team will gel in a couple of games.
“They’ll have the jitters. This is the first time they’ll have Canada on their chest,” she said of her players. “They’re ready. We’ve been following them, they’ve been with us. It’s not full rookie kind of mindset, but it is kind of, at the same time.”
Coaching is a natural fit for Stephenson.
“As a player I was intense. I wore my emotions on my sleeve. We’re here for a ‘friendship series’. We’re here to win baseball games. We’re planning for a World Cup two years from now. I need to see how our players react in certain situations. . . . Some of it is going to be trying to win games, and some of it is putting players in situations to see how they do. We need to see learning and growth.”
The United States just bussed up from the Minneapolis, fresh from their two-team Stars and Stripes tournament. The final game was played at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.
“The U.S. is always our (top) competition. I know Japan is technically No. 1 in the world. (The Americans are) so close to us,” said Stephenson. “It’s a nice rivalry. For the most we’re always seen as that little sibling and we don’t want to be seen as that little sibling. That’s OK. We’re OK with an underdog mentality. We know we have a really solid team and we’re going to play our hearts out. Let the chips fall where they may. It’s friendly because everybody respects each other on the field and stuff like that. I know they want to win, and we’re not backing down either.”
Stephenson won university hockey titles with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks in the early 2000’s, played with the Brampton Thunder from 2005-07, and the Mississauga Chiefs from 2007-10. She joined the Burlington Barracuda for two seasons. Forced to retire because of concussion issues she served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Furies.
In baseball, Stephenson competed for Canada in every IBAF World Cup between 2004 and 2018. The team won six medals over that time, four bronzes and silvers in 2008 and 2016. She also won the Baseball Canada Jimmy Rattlesnake Award in 2011 for baseball excellence. Recently, the award was renamed the Ashley Stephenson Award.
“That’s a huge honour,” said Stephenson. “There’s all kinds of things that he stood for and to have the award renamed in my honour — I had no idea that was coming at the end of my career. In terms of it being a leadership award, putting my heart on the line every game, that’s the kind of player I wanted to be known for. I was never going to be best hitter, the best defensive player, but I wanted to make sure no one worked harder than me.”
She applies the same “gamer” attitude to life outside sports.
“I’m a teacher, that’s my profession. Coaching, teaching, it’s the same thing to me,” she said. “Now, I get to do it with people who love what I love and who want to do it at an elite level.”
As one of her players commented “nice field” on the way to the outfield grass to warm up Wednesday morning, Stephenson expressed her joy at being back at the park after 18 months of COVID-19 shutdown.
“We’re excited to be here. Thunder Bay’s done an awesome job putting this on. We haven’t played in a while.”
Team Canada players wore number 19 practice jerseys on Wednesday to honour longtime player Amanda Asay, who tragically passed in a skiing accident this winter.
“She was our captain. She was our leader. This is for her for sure,” said an emotional Stephenson.
———
Schedule for the exhibition series between the Canadian and U.S. women’s national baseball teams:
All games at Thunder Bay Baseball Central
Thursday Game
United States vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m.
Friday Game
Canada vs. United States, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Game
United States vs. Canada, 1 p.m.
Sunday Game
Canada vs. United States, 7:30 p.m.
Monday Aug. 1
United States vs. Canada, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.