Consider this weekend a buzz-filled expansion junior hockey team debut for David Chisholm.
Take two.
Chisholm will captain the Current River Storm in their Lakehead Junior B Hockey League home opener on Saturday night against the Northern Hawks. The Storm and Hawks officially kick off the regular season tonight at the Hawks’ home rink of the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre.
“It will be electrifying,” said the 19-year-old defenceman. “The atmosphere (at Current River Arena) is going to be great. I’ve been talking to the guys and they’re picking their entrance songs. A whole bunch of new stuff to go over with the team. We want to get the fans rocking and get the new crowd up and coming and show them how’s it going.”
This time around, Chisholm will be able to soak in the bells and whistles of an entire expansion year. During the 2020-21 season, Chisholm was a flagship member of the Kam River Fighting Walleye of the Superior International Junior Hockey League. That club’s inaugural run was held to just one month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chisholm eventually dropped out of hockey, not touching blade to ice at all last season to concentrate on his nursing program at Lakehead University.
But conversations with Storm head coach Robbie Untinen this past summer helped bring Chisholm back to the ice. Junior B hockey requires less travel for games and practice time, allowing for college and university students
“The Storm gave me the opportunity to do both the same time and I’m very appreciative of that,” said Chisholm, who is now in his third year at LU.
Untinen said the younger Storm squad gravitated towards veterans such as Chisholm and assistant captains Tristian Houston and former Northern Hawk Mitch Moore. All three were voted to their leadership positions by the team.
“All the boys absolutely love him,” Untinen said of Chisholm.
Current River will lean on veteran goaltender Parker Ball to start the season. Ball, a six-foot-six Thunder Bay native, played in the LJHL with the Nipigon Elks last season.
However, starting a junior team from scratch was no easy feat, especially considering the LJHL did not hold an expansion draft and there are two other junior B teams in town (defending league champion Thunder Bay Bandits and the Northern Hawks) competed for talent at that level. Current River — a sprawling series of neighbourhoods on the way east out of the city — has a tight hockey community that dates back decades.
“It wasn’t easy, but we did have a really good response from the community,” said Untinen, whose father, Ryan, is the owner of the team. “We had 45 to 50 people tryout for our team in the two different camps that we ran. We were very fortunate. A lot of players responded to having a team in Current River. That goes to show with the association of our organization to the Current River Comets as well. They’ve been here for years and when they do something the community really gets behind it.”
The Untinens brought in longtime Hawks general manager John Saasto to help construct the new roster and set up an affiliation with the SIJHL’s Thunder Bay North Stars. The team’s dressing room has received a major upgrade, along with the once plain ice surface. The Storm’s logo is now painted at centre ice.
Aside from Chisholm and a few veterans, Robbie Untinen admitted the Storm will field a younger team with AA house league graduates. Among the junior rookies are homegrown products Alex Smith and Josh McKillop, who both helped lead the Current River Comets to the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association under-18 AA championship last year.
Joining the trio of city-based teams in the five-team LJHL will be the resurgent Schreiber Filane’s Falcons and Nipigon Elks.
Chisholm said a young, hungry roster can also pay dividends.
“Some of the advantages of having a younger team is you really can see throughout the year the development go from zero to 100,” said Chisholm, who was raised in the youth leagues at Fort William First Nation, Westfort and Norwest and played rep hockey in Banff, Alta., and the Okanagan region in British Columbia. “You have so much potential from these younger guys that maybe don’t have that much experience come get some experience and really flourish. They can jump up a level too and get called up. I can see them all in the room. They’re excited to get this year going, develop and keep getting better.”
NOTES: Any fans attending Saturday’s game at Current River Arena — which starts at 7 p.m. — will be entered in a draw to win an electric smoker donated by D&R Sporting Goods. . . . The Bandits open their regular season on Oct. 13 at home versus Schreiber. . . . Saturday’s game will mark return to CR Arena for the Northern Hawks, who called the rink home over 15 years ago.
