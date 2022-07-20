Four local athletes will be participating in the archery division of the Ontario Summer Games this weekend in Mississauga.
Cole McParland will compete in the junior division, while Haydin Dupuis, Anastasia Harmatiuk and Rylan Berlinquette will flex their compound bows in the cadet division.
Manager/coach Shane Baker has competed internationally and in Canada, and has been a member with the local Lakehead Archers club since the early 2000s.
“I’ve been looking after the junior development and helping out these youth archers with some training for the Ontario Summer Games,” said Baker, 51.
There will be 16 other disciplines at the Games, taking place from Friday through Sunday. There are two classes of archery at the games: Compound and recurve.
The compound bow, invented in 1966 and patented in 1969, uses a levering system of cables and pulleys to bend the limbs and is much stiffer than the recurve. Both versions are very high tech.
McParland, 20, is the senior member of the group. He’s competed nationally and internationally in the compound bow category.
“My dad (Kevin) used to do it as a kid,” McParland said during a phone interview just as the family hauler was pulling into Marathon on the way to southern Ontario. “One day we went out to the range with some family friends and it just kind of continued from there. I really enjoy everything about it. Meeting the people, especially shooting with my dad. Gives us a real good bonding time.”
McParland was 13 when he shot his first arrow at the club with his dad. Seven years later, he expects to do well in Mississauga.
“Been having a lot of good days preparing for this shoot,” he confided.
McParland attended the London Summer Games three years ago, and participated in the Minnesota State Shoot a couple of times, placing second once in his age division, losing by a point in a one-on-one shootout.
McParland and crew will be shooting Friday’s practice round, Saturday’s shoot and Sunday’s shoot.
“They’re two separate shoots. The first day (Saturday) is for your division. They take that score plus the Sunday shoot and that’s for the overall tournament,” McParland explained.
Baker said Thunder Bay’s contingent has a mixed of experience and inexperience.
“Haydin (age 12), this is her first time in archery. She’s been shooting for three months. Rylan (age 13) is also new to archery, probably picked it up in the last six months,” he said. “Anastasia has been shooting with her family for a couple of years now. She’s just got into the competition end of it. And Cole, this will be his second Ontario Summer Games. . . . I think all of our athletes will do well. I think Cole will do exceptionally well. He’s really worked hard and has helped out the younger archers which has been fantastic, giving them some insight of what to expect and the experiences of going to the Games.”
The Ontario Summer Games should be an uplifting experience, according to Baker.
“It’s a great experience for these kids. Some of them haven’t been away to anything of this size,” he said. “It gives them a great opportunity to grow and meet other kids who have like-minded sports activities. And create friendships that may last a lifetime.”
The Lakehead Archers will resume activities in September. Check out their club at www.lakeheadarchers.com, www.facebook.com/lakeheadarchers, send an email to lakeheadarchers@tbaytel.net or call 807-939-1672 after the Labour Day weekend.
New members are always welcome.
