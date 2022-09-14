Five years after a memorable season of curling, the Trevor Bonot mixed rink is heading to the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
On Saturday, the hall will be welcoming in our Class of 2022 at the 39th induction at the Valhalla Inn in Thunder Bay.
Bonot’s team won the Canadian mixed curling championship and world silver medal in 2017.
Representing the Port Arthur Curling Club, this team took to the ice at the 2017 Northern Ontario Curling Association Mixed Curling playdowns, held at the Fort France Curling Club, in March of 2016.
For skip Trevor Bonot and his sister Jackie McCormick, the third on the team, the location of the playdowns was a familiar setting, given that they both grew up not too far away in Stratton.
The front end of the team consisted of Thunder Bay’s Kory Carr as second and his future wife, Megan Westlund, as lead.
The event featured a four-team, double round-robin format and at the conclusion of round-robin play, two teams stood atop the leader board at 4-2, including the host club representative Dylan Johnson and the Bonot rink.
In the one-game playoff, the Bonot rink were up 4-3 heading into the eighth, going on to steal an extra point to win the game 5-3 to become the provincial mixed champions.
Donning the green and gold at the 2017 nationals in Yarmouth, N.S., in November of 2016, Team Bonot’s 8-2 record saw them tied for second after round-robin play.
A 5-4 semifinal victory over Saskatchewan earned them a spot in the final where they faced Manitoba’s Braden Calvert rink. Tied 1-1 after four ends, the fifth end proved to be the turning point.
With Manitoba counting first and third shot, Bonot threw big-weight with his last rock to score four and take the game to 5-1.
After a scoreless sixth end, Manitoba took one in the seventh end which saw the Bonot rink go on to claim the national mixed curling title in a 5-2 final, the first by a Northern Ontario rink in twenty-years.
In addition to winning the national crown, Bonot also received a Sportsmanship Award.
Representing Canada at the World Mixed Curling Championships in October of 2017, a total of 37 teams took to the ice in Champéry, Switzerland, with the top three teams from five groups advancing to the playoffs.
Bonot’s rink ended round-robin action in their pool with a perfect 6-0 record. They advanced to the playoff round where they defeated Poland 4-3 and needed only six ends to handily defeat Russia 9-1 in the quarterfinals.
Their game against Norway in the semifinal round provided more of a challenge, with a measure needed to determine the winner, with Canada emerging victorious by a score of 5-3.
The final against Scotland provided some more nail-biting moments.
Down by three heading into the seventh end, Bonot scored two with a double takeout and went on to steal a point in the eighth end to tie the game up 5-5, and force an extra end.
Applying pressure in the ninth end, the Scottish skip had to work hard for the title, being forced to make a double takeout on his final stone to claim an 8-5 victory.
As world silver medallists, this exceptional curling team added a page to the history books of Canadian curling, becoming the first team from Canada to win a medal at the world championship level.
For their exceptional accomplishment, the members of the Trevor Bonot mixed curling team will be inducted alongside the rest of the Class of 2022, which includes athletes — the late Gerry Cizmar, Jason Napper and Taylor Pyatt and builders Patti Kitler and the later Ken Slater.
