Two decisive wins and one lopsided loss leaves Team Canada with a 2-1 record heading into the final two games of the Women’s Baseball World Cup qualifiers in Thunder Bay this weekend.
Friday’s slate of three games featuring the six national teams in town were postponed due to rain. Canada was scheduled to play South Korea on Friday. Instead, they will face Australia, as scheduled, this evening and then South Korea on Sunday.
The Canadians spent Friday morning at the Lakehead University Hangar for a light workout. They attempted to wipe out the memory of a tough 23-0 loss to the powerhouse United States squad on Thursday night.
“For me, I’ve been there before. I’ve been the pitcher who has given up the 12 runs in an inning. I’ve been on the back end of many a lopsided games one way or the other,” said Team Canada manager Anthony Pluta. “For the girls it’s different. Some of them haven’t experienced that kind of game.”
The Las Vegas-born Pluta, who was drafted in the third round by the Houston Astros in 2000, played a minor league pitching career for seven years and a stint in Japan.
“We needed to come out this morning, do something light-hearted, something fun and get them out of that funk,” said Pluta. “And then, go back and play baseball. . . . You can always learn, whether you’re winning or losing. We stay with who we are. We stay respectful and move forward every day.”
Canada looked good early in this Group A qualifier, opening with a 9-1 win over Mexico followed by a 22-3 victory over Hong Kong China prior to Thursday’s blowout loss against the American. The team had assembled for the first time in 2023 prior to the Mexico game.
“We still are gelled. You take a big loss like we did (Thursday), you saw (Friday), we’re out here playing ultimate Frisbee. We’re smiling, we’re having a good time. We’ll put that behind us. We still have that move as a unit mentality of everyone’s together. We took a lot of the positives from yesterday and learned from some of the things we made mistakes on. That’s how we progress.”
Outfielder Sena Catterall has had a solid tournament, scoring five runs in seven at bats, with four walks, zero strikeouts and 1.207 on-base plus slugging — and a steal — from her lead-off position.
“In previous years I don’t think we’ve been this close. It’s just a very open and honest environment,” Catterall said of Team Canada. “We all communicate very well with each other. We all have a lot of fun together, which makes it even more fun playing with each other. We are all happy to be here and we all have each other’s back so that’s pretty cool.”
Catterall is a Division I hockey player with Clarkson University in upstate New York. She registered 10 points in 42 games during her freshman season with the Golden Knights based in Potsdam, N.Y.
While the teams enjoy a day off, the grounds crew was at Port Arthur Stadium, rolling excess water off the tarp in preparation for two more days of women’s baseball.
“The field has been impeccable. After the rain delay against Mexico we got back out there and it was like it hadn’t rained at all,” said Catterall. “It was crazy how nice it was. Field’s in perfect shape.”
After Sunday’s action, Team Canada essentially disbands until a year from now, when the World Cup take place at Port Arthur Stadium. For now the focus is finishing strong.
The U.S. leads the way at 3-0, followed by Canada and Mexico each at 2-1. Hong Kong China and Australia are each 1-3, while South Korea is 0-3.
“I’d love to walk out of here with a 4-1 record. I don’t have a crystal ball. I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re hopeful,” said Pluta. “We want to win every game we walk into. If we walk out of here 4-1 I’ll be happy. If we walk out of here and competed and we don’t win another game I’m not going to be happy, but I’ll know we’ve learned enough that going into next year.
“We’re not going to take the same beating.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.