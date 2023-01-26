Sarah Miniaci stepped up to the plate with a pair of goals to lead her Mr. Lube to a 3-2 win over Velocity in recent Thunder Bay women’s indoor first-division soccer action.
However, Velocity rebounded later in the week with a 3-2 triumph over Confederation College. Loredana Veneziale scored two goals for the victors.
Zoe Power continued her hot streak, striking four times for Superior Rush FC in a win over Advanced 1 Stop. Again, the losing bounced back by defeating the Thunder Bay Chill 2-1. Brooklynn Chicorli and Mimi Gratton each found the scoresheet for Advanced 1.
In second division women’s action, Fusion picked up four out of a possible six points last week. A lone Hayley Pocock effort was enough for a 1-0 victory over Daniars. Jessica Kalyniuk was on target in a 1-1 tie with Eclipse.
Madison Newman replied for Eclipse.
Eclipse also had a showdown with Tigers, falling 3-0. Rileigh Briand’s brace did the damage for the Tigers.
Amanda Downey also scored two goals as United got the better of Cheadle’s Champs 3-1. Grace Myers netted a pair as Impact Promotions edged Lightning 3-2.
On the men’s side, Rainbow defeated Lakehead University 5-3 in a first-division clash. However Rainbow is still six points back of league-leading Juventus. Juventus doubled up the Thunder Bay Chill last week.
It is a tighter affair in the second flight as just four points separate the top four teams.
The Lions hold a one-point advantage after a 5-4 win over Dynasty FC, but have played one game more than their closest rivals.
The Dragons lead the third division. However, Croatia cut the deficit to four points thanks to a 6-1 romp over Kerala FC.
CHILL WATCH: The Thunder Bay Chill under-16 girls rep squad spent last weekend in Stillwater, Minn., competing in the 4th annual MLK Showcase. Hosted by St. Croix SC, the Chill got to show their skills in front of over 40 college coaches and managers.
Meanwhile, the Chill’s top USL League Two club announced Tuesday that head coach Giovanni Petraglia and assistant Stefano Cristalli are stepping down from their respective positions.
Petraglia had spent 10 years with the big club and Cristalli was there for six summers.
Both will be surely missed. Having had the privilege to work and know both of them, I have nothing but respect for the pair. A class act on and off the field, I wish them all the best in their future endeavours.
PRO/INTERNATIONAL WATCH: Another Canadian has benefited from the recent international performances. Striker Cyle Larin has signed with Spanish club Real Valladolid.
Manchester City defeated Wolves 3-0 in the English Premier League but are behind Arsenal, who beat Manchester United 3-2.
The league leaders also strengthened their squad with the addition of Belgium midfielder Alessandro Trossard signed from Brighton.
Everton fired manager Frank Lampard after a 2-0 loss to West Ham.
In Italy, Juventus have been deducted 15 points after an investigation into their transfer dealing. On the field Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 3-0 to claim the Italian Super Cup.
The U.S. women’s national team recorded a pair of victories over New Zealand. Mallory Pugh scored twice in a 4-0 shutout and Rose Lavelle also netted a pair in a 5-0 win.
