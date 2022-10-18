The puck dropped on the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association season this past week, with the under-15 and under-18 loops beginning about three weeks after the annual drafts.
The first goal of the season was scored by Marcus Taylor-Dore, giving the under-15 A Fort William Canadiens squad an early lead before the West End Bruins tandem of Adrian LaMarca and Kallem Beaucage both scored twice and added a helper in the Bruins’ 8-1 win.
The Westfort Maroons opened their schedule with a 4-2 doubling of the Current River Comets. Jayden Waboose’s late third-period goal was the deciding strike.
Leland Lesperance scored both of the Comets’ goals.
Christian Moro made 25 saves for the shutout which helped preserve Kylan Weberg’s first-period goal as the game-winner as the Thunder Bay Elks topped the KC Sabres 2-0.
Harper Smith scored twice while teammate Noah Martyniuk dished out a pair of assists for the Volunteer Pool Bearcats in a 5-3 win over the Fort William Hurricanes.
Cameron Ogilvie finished with two points for the Hurricanes.
The division’s action ended with the North End Flames slipping past the Norwest Stars 5-4. The Flames’ Jase Ukrainec scored his second of the game with just two dozen seconds left in the game to break the 4-4 tie.
The Stars’ Vito Minnella and Kyler Glenn both scored two goals while Blake Venor finished with three assists in the loss.
Under-15 AA
The North End Flames and South End Rangers both grabbed two wins in their first week of action. The Flames started the week with a 5-3 win over the Westfort Maroons as both Adason Schooler and Boston Bortolin tallied a pair of goals for the victors.
Sawyer Smith scored twice in the loss.
Bortolin scored two more goals and was joined on the scoresheet by Chase Graver who also found the back of the net twice in a 4-3 win over the Thunder Bay Beavers.
All three of the Beavers’ goals were scored by Nathan Vita.
The South End Rangers began their season with a 2-0 shutout of the Thunder Bay Beavers, with Barrett Hayes making 20 saves in net and Matthew Smelow assisting on both goals.
Nathan Allan notched four points, including two goals, for the Rangers in their second win, a 6-2 defeat of the Norwest Stars.
Pacey Adduono and Reese Pires tallied three points apiece for the Neebing Hawks in a 6-2 win over the Norwest Stars.
Under-18 A
Traditionally, a game without a goal being scored is a rare occurrence in the TBMHA but it happened in the opening week as the West End Bruins’ Nathan Jacob and the Fort William Hurricanes’ Nolan Lafreniere combined for 43 saves in a 0-0 tie.
An exciting finish in Nipigon resulted in a 4-3 win by the Nipigon Elks over the KC Sabres. Trailing 3-0 with less than three minutes left in the game, Nipigon stormed back and eventually Wyatt Robbins Modin decided the game with nine seconds on the clock. Jaxon Ruth finished with a goal and three assists for Nipigon in the win.
Cohen Adduono’s third period goal broke a 1-1 tie as the Neebing Hawks stopped the South End Junior Stars 3-1.
In other action, a pair of games ended in 4-3 scores as the VP Bearcats slipped past the Current River Comets and the Thunder Bay Beavers topped the Thunder Bay Elks. The Bearcats’ Devin Richards and the Beavers’ Andrew Bragnalo both scored the game-winning goals in the victories.
The Fort William Canadiens spread the goal scoring across seven different skaters with Sam Williamson netting a pair of goals in an 8-3 win over the Norwest Stars.
Under-18 AA
The action in the under-18 AA division began with the Fort William Canadiens topping the West End Bruins 3-1. Jarek Francoeur’s late second-period goal was the deciding goal.
Devon Roy made 20 saves for the Fort William Hurricanes and Nolen Sloan added two goals as the Hurricanes blanked the Volunteer Pool Bearcats 4-0.
The week’s action ended with the Current River Comets opening their schedule with a 4-1 win over the Fort William Hurricanes.
In the win, the Comets’ John Whitfield scored and added three assists while Nolan Desando finished with three points.
Lincoln Galbraith is a volunteer with the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.