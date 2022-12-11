It is always a treat to see when a member of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame gets the call to another hall.
Last June, Ian Tetley was inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame in recognition of his success on the ice, which included three world titles with three different teams.
Local curling fans will fondly remember his first Brier and world titles in 1985 when he played second for skip Al Hackner.
Tetley followed that up in 1990 with Ed Werenich and in 1998 with Wayne Middaugh.
This past July a provincial sports group began honouring their history with the formation of the Northern Ontario 5-Pin Bowlers Association Hall of Fame.
Included amongst the inaugural slate of inductees are two team inductees in the NWOSHF, who were members of the 1975 Northern Ontario Open Mixed 5-Pin bowling team, Frank Massaro, who was inducted as a builder and Ron Stansfield, who was honoured as a player.
Other inaugural inductees into the NO5PBA Hall of Fame were builders Pat McNamara and Bill McLachlan, coaches Bob Taylor and Frank Lanzellotti and players Cathy Davidson and Dennis Umakoshi.
Last month it was Al Maddox who received some much deserved recognition for his decades of dedication to the Nordic ski community when he was inducted into the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame in the builder category.
Getting his start in 1975 as a race director and coach with the Lake Superior Ski Division, Maddox has never looked back, going on to serve for over 30 years as a FIS Technical Delegate, officiating at multiple World Cups, world championships and three Olympic Games and serving as the chief of competition at the 1995 Nordic championships when they were held in Thunder Bay.
Congratulations one and all.
During a recent educational program I was conducting at the SHOF with some students from Lakehead University, we had a very interesting discussion on what actually qualifies something as a sport to earn entry into a hall of fame.
We more or less concluded that one factor should be that it has a recognized international or national sport governing body with sanctioned and accredited competitions.
Another suggestion was that if it is part of the Olympics then it must be a sport.
With that in mind we started to consider some sports which at one time were part of the Olympics but are no longer, and some of the new Olympic sports which have emerged over the years, which turned out to be a very interesting conversation.
As part of the program I toured the students through the display gallery and one exhibit featured artifacts and photographs of athletes taking it to the extreme, competing in sports many of us would not be brave enough to try.
There was a BMX bike ridden by Thunder Bay’s Jay Miron, known as the Canadian Beast during his career. When he was learning tricks in empty pools and jumping off ramps at Boulevard Lake back in the 80s and 90s, I doubt Miron would ever have imagined that one day athletes like him would have the chance to compete at the Olympics like they did in BMX freestyle at the most recent Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo.
It was also at those Games that skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing were introduced as new sports. They will return in 2024 at the Paris Olympics, which will also welcome Breaking, commonly known as break dancing, as a new sport. It turns out dancing, in various forms, falls under the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) that was founded in 1957 and the first WDSF World DanceSport Games were held in 2013 in Chinese Taipei.
Also included in that exhibit was a photograph of an athlete suspended mid-air as he balanced himself on ski poles. The athlete was Thunder Bay’s David Walker, who served as a member of the Canadian freestyle ski team for eighth seasons. His specialty was in the discipline known as ski ballet, sometimes referred to as acroski, which was a very popular aspect of freestyle skiing dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.
It involved competitors performing routines set to music while they made their way down a gentle sloping hill doing a variety of acrobatic moves, including flips and spins, which were marked by a panel of judges on technical and artistic merit.
The sport made its appearance at the Olympic Winter Games as a demonstration sport in 1988 in Calgary and again in 1992 in Albertville, with Walker representing Canada both times.
Unfortunately, it never made it as a medal sport, like moguls and aerials did, and in 2000 the International Ski Federation (FIS) removed it from its list of disciplines. Since that time some newer forms of freestyle skiing have been introduced to the Olympics, such as ski-cross, half-pipe, slope-style and big-air, which is just another example of how sports change over the years.
In addition to his Olympic appearances, Walker claimed four national titles and bronze medals at the 1989 and 1991 FIS freestyle world championships. He participated in over 80 World Cup events, earning numerous podium placements and over 60 top-10 finishes.
In overall World Cup standings, Walker placed sixth or higher for the majority of his career, finishing 3rd in the 1986-87 and 1990-91 seasons, before retiring from the sport in 1992.
Carrying on Walker’s record of success was another Thunder Bay skier, Mike McDonald, who won back to back national junior titles in 1992 and 1993, and a 1993 Nor-Am silver medal, which earned him a spot on the Canadian National Ski Team.
Claiming top national acroski honours from 1996-98, McDonald represented Canada with distinction at World Cup events and world championships, consistently placing in the top 10. McDonald’s silver-medal performance at the 1999 World Freestyle Ski Championships in Meiringen, Switzerland was the best placement ever by a Canadian in acro skiing, and the only medal won that year by a Canadian skier at a World championship. Adding a World Cup bronze medal to his collection in 2000, he officially retired as one of Canada’s premier acro skiers.
Who knows what sports will be grabbing the headlines in the years ahead, or what athletes will be getting the call to the hall as the world of sports changes from year to year. One thing that will never change, however, is the excitement sport brings to our lives as we cheer on our favourite athletes and teams.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
