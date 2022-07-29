The Thunder Bay International Baseball Association is hosting their sixth major event since their formation in 2002.
Canada’s women’s national team began a five-game international friendly series against the United States at Baseball Central on Thursday night. The Americans opened with a dominant 16-2 win.
Games will continue daily until Monday.
“This is our first foray into a women’s event,” said association vice president Nick Melchiorre, a member of TBIBA since 2007. “We have a recipe of how to do this, having done it so many times. That’s why we’ve been able to get these event in Thunder Bay over the years. . . . We have a good track record.”
The city made its reputation by successfully hosting the 2010 and 2017 world junior men’s baseball championships at Baseball Central and Port Arthur Stadium.
“Baseball Canada and Baseball USA think positively of Thunder Bay. Baseball USA especially has a lot of leverage on the International stage. They’ve supported us in the past. That’s why they’re coming here this week,” Melchiorre said.
The facilities at Baseball Central have already undergone a nice facelift (and Internet service) for the Canada-U.S. series.
Practices and games will have the grounds crew working 20-hour days to keep the playing surface up to standard.
“Guys that do the fields, not just for this event, but all summer, every summer, if we didn’t have those people do what they do this would not be happening,” said Melchiorre.
Work has been ongoing on the upper field. With a two-month lead time the crew had the time to TLC-it into playing shape. The lower diamond is looking like 2017 again, when the last world juniors were played here.
Jack Pineau, a ball boy for Team Canada at those worlds held in Thunder Bay, is now a player on Canadian under-18 team.
“Those are the kinds of stories, as a volunteer, that keep you going. I remember the last tournament seeing kids bringing their gloves and tossing the ball on the side of the field,” Melchiorre said. “Those are the things we like to see.”
An advantage for Baseball Central over Port Arthur Stadium is its proximity to Lakehead University, where the athletes will be housed.
“It’s a good fit,” said Melchiorre of LU. “There’ll be a high calibre field, good facilities around them so they can train, as well as get together as teams and do some bonding.”
Game-day volunteers will number in the 25-30 range. Over 800 fans attended Thursday night’s game.
“This is the first event post-COVID. We’re really happy that Baseball Canada and Baseball USA thought of us as the first place they wanted to bring their teams,” Melchiorre said.
Baseball Central hosted 1,500 fans in the U18 Worlds when the United States battled Cuba.
“That would blow our mind if we saw (attendance) like that,” he said. “We made the ticket prices really family friendly. 12-and-under are free, seniors and students are five dollars, adults are ($10). Cheaper than the movies. You’ll have a great night.”
Tonight will be Pride Night. Another game will be in support of Ukraine.
“One of the reasons teams like coming to Thunder Bay is the experience that the people of Thunder Bay give them. They’ll be here for a week,” said Melchiorre. “Coming out to the games, cheering both teams on, giving the players a good experience while they’re in Thunder Bay, is always repeated as one of the reasons for coming here. . . . Hopefully everyone comes out and make it fun for themselves and these players.”
The second game of the series is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight.
On the field Thursday, Kelsie Whitmore was one of two stars for the U.S. team. Whitmore went 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBI while pitching four and two-thirds of shutout baseball, allowing five hits. American teammate Ashton Lansdell tallied two triples and four RBI. The U.S. jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings and put the contest to bed with two in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth.
Mia Valcke and Sean Catterall scored for the Canada in the bottom of the sixth inning after a bases-loaded throwing error on a grounder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.