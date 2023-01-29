Last week’s Thunder City Speedway awards night was a complete sell out. I was honoured to be there in attendance and even more honoured they named an award after me.
The Johan Vass Award was presented to the five female drivers who graced the track every week this past summer and fall. The women of racing are Sydney Chaschuck, Dani Drewek, Selena Owen, Katie Dennhardt and Kat Luretig.
The top 10 drivers in each class took home the hardware. Special awards were given to the rookies in each class. Tyler Broennile was the Hornet class rookie of the year, followed by Justin Tougas (street stock), Kolby Reed (B-mod), Ryan House (super stock) and Colin Chaschuck (A-mod). As announced earlier, Reed, a member of Thunder Bay’s CRT racing team, won the WISSOTA rookie of the year award.
Most Improved Driver honours went to Hornet’s Jesse Owen, street stock’s Kyle Bolt, Trenton Woodbeck of the B-mod, Mike Maclean in super stock and Curtis Stieh in a-Mod.
The Hard Charger Award went to Darren Wolframe and the Hard Luck award to Don Craig.
Rob Monty has retired as the flagman and he was given an honour for all his years of volunteer service to the sport of dirt track racing. This award is well deserved. He will still be at the track, but just not our flagman. I will miss him in that familiar spot.
The most surprised award winner of the night was Reuben Thomas. An annual award will be presented in his name. The award reads, “Thunder City Speedway Reuben Thomas Award: With our greatest appreciation we present the Reuben Thomas with the Driver Role Model Excellence Award.” Reuben was very surprised and truly honoured.
Track organizers Rick Simpson and his team of officials did a fantastic job on Wednesday Night Racing and all those involved in the banquet also did an outstanding job.
Buzzy’s Jersey City designed the championship banners and the 50 beautiful trophies doled out.
The meal at the Victoria Inn was delicious. They fed over 500 people and the service was incredible.
Events like this don’t happen without sponsorship. There are too many sponsors to name but I would like to acknowledge some. Halfway Motors Motor Sports were in it all year long and gave $250 gift certificates on the night of champions.
Heart Beat Hot Sauce sponsored two cars all year and they made a special Thunder City Speedway batch of hot sauce for the banquet. Dave Mack of Thunder Bay Truck Centre is on board for another season. He has been a part of dirt track racing for a long time. Last but not least the Schutte family for boosting the race purse for a specialty race during the season and for volunteering every Wednesday night.
Forty years ago Linda Schutte awarded Joel Cryderman a trophy in the Diamond Class and that picture was recreated 40 years later as she presented him his second place trophy in the A-mod class. It was a moment in time.
Louis and Norm Nadin of Nadin Contracting the track owners spoke thanking everyone for making the season a successful one.
“I want everyone to know I am very proud that our track was voted track of the year for WISSOTA in the U.S. and Canada,” Norm said. “I will take that honour to the grave with me. I also want you to know as long as I am alive we will have a race track.”
Added Lois: “Norm I want to thank you for what you have created. I would see him come back to the office with clay on his clothes and I knew exactly were he was, working on the track.”
I was honoured to share the announce booth with Ray Dorval and we both look forward to next season.
Everyone is taking about 2023. David Simpson will run two cars. He will add a super stock for the full season.
There will be new cars on the track from new drivers and some drivers like Johnny Coppock will be returning to the dirt.
Trevor Lane is the new flagman.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
