Drivers, start you engines! Thunder City Speedway hosts the Rocker Opener tonight kick off the second season of dirt track racing in the Thunder Bay area.
The first race of the season will be run in memory of Rob (The Rocker) Evans. The local driver passed earlier this year. Track announcer Ray Dorval will honour his friend throughout the evening.
Pit gates open today at 3:30 p.m., with the grandstands to follow at 4:30 p.m. The draw cut-off for race teams is 5:45 p.m. with heats starting at 6:30 p.m.
Thunder City Speedway is located at 3250 Highway 130. It is just west of Twin City Crossroads.
There will be five classes of cars — the Thunder Bay Truck Centre/Peterbilt WISSOTA Modifieds, Mezzo Motors & Machine WISSOTA Super Stocks, Forks South Sports Lounge WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, Mastrangelo Fuels Street Stocks and the Bay Lock & Security Hornets.
There are 25 new cars with more surely to follow.
One car we have not seen before will belong to Brandon Copp. The No. 22 vehicle is from Brule, Wis.
“Brandon is pretty excited to get up there and add a new track to the list,” the team said in a statement.
“We will have all remaining window stickers and apparel with us for sale on a first come first serve basis to make sure to stop by the trailer and say hi. Copp is a track champion and a state champion in the Modified class. He is a top class driver so fans are in for a treat. Copp is coming off a feature win at ABC Raceway in Ashland, Wis.”
Fans are allowed in the pits after the races and all drivers welcome them, many teams have new swag like temporary tattoos.
There is a new father/daughter team in David Allen and his daughter Carrie. They are following in the race tracks of Colin and Sydney Chaschuck.
Carrie Allen, a 16-year-old Grad 10 student, is looking forward to the challenge in her hornet.
“I have always been around racing since a young age,” she said. “This year an opportunity came for me to have my own car.”
She will be driving the hornet No. 11.
“Practice was really good. The car feels nice and the track is real nice. I am going to take it easy until I get used to the car,” said Carrie, whose favourite local driver is Cole Chernosky. “My plan is to start at the back and learn and go from there. I do hope to win a race, but I will take it one lap at a time.”
So far, Chernosky already had three wins in the United States and has his face on the cover of Dirt Track Racing magazine.
Meanwhile, Dave Allen gave fans a spectacular crash in the modified class last season, but he has a new car ready to go.
“I look forward to helping my daughter out and I am looking forwarding to sharing the race season with her,” he said.
Sydney Chaschuck, who was a rookie last season, is back in a new red Nissan hornet.
“At practice I am just trying to get comfortable in my new car seat and with my new car. I have some driving experience but it is a new car. I call my new car the Little Red Lady Bug,” Sydney said. “I love racing it is a rush and it is great to share a sport with my dad. I am really looking forward to this season of racing.”
Like Carrie Allen, Sydney is 16 and in 10th grade at Westgate Collegiate. In addition to racing, Sydney also plays mixed softball. She will be one to watch.
Sydney’s father, Collin Chaschuck, races the fastest class the A-Mod and he has a new car which he was breaking in across the border at a few tracks. He is a talented driver who has only been at this for about five years and has caught on quickly.
Johnny Coppock and his No. 99 are new to the B-Mod class with a wrap I really like. You will notice his car. Rick Simpson is the uncle of B-Mod track champ David Simpson.
Chernosky and David Simpson used to travel with Rick when they were just children. All three drivers will race against each other in what I think will be a fun to watch Super Stock Class.
Rick Simpson’s new number is No. 77 to honour his sponsor Dave Mack and Thunder Bay Truck Centre, which was formed in 1977. The sponsor motto is “Building Relationships with Purpose, Passion and Pride.” That sure fits with racing.
Norm Staal’s No. 08 Super Stock has a new very professional look and he put on a great show last season. Reuben Thomas and his inspirational story are back. Shawn Polonoski and his son Austin will make it a family affair as will Greg Foglia and his son, Nick.
The Canadian Dirt Track Centre will be the sponsor for veteran Joel Cryderman. Thank you Polonoski family for keeping the #51 in the race.
And thank you to the late Richard Schutte for the dream and the Nadin family for keeping the dream alive. Enjoy the races!
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
