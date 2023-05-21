The smell of new garage lingered in the air. The new Car Star building behind the Real Canadian Superstore was the host venue for some big announcements concerning dirt track racing.
John, Patrick and Daniel Trevisanutto of Halfway Motors and Halfway Power Sports announced an expansion of the CRT racing team.
The newest modified driver on the team is No. 40 Tanner Henderson. Tanner had a race car but he tore it up and it was consuming all his time and money so he packed it in and was left without a ride entering the 2023 season at Thunder City Speedway.
“I got a call from John Trevisanutto and he asked why I was not racing,” Henderson recalled. “I told him it was too much work for me and my dad alone and money was a factor. Then he asked me if I wanted to race for the CRT team. He told me he would supply a crew and money and a car. He then asked if I was interested. I said yes and told him this was like getting a call from Childress racing (a NASCAR team owner).”
Now with a seat at the table, Tanner has set high goals for himself and the team.
“I hope to finish consistently top 5,” he said.
This 41 year old will be one to watch. He is supported by his wife Chelsea, son Cody and daughter Alana. The No. 40 pit crew will be Joe Hayrack, Doug Baysarowich Andrew Hill, Bruce Henderson and John Jones.
I next visited Kolby Reed and his No. 89 car. Reed was chosen as the 2022 WISSOTA rookie of the year out of 250 drivers. This kid can wheel a race car. He recently turned 17 and purchased his first truck along with his driver’s licence.
Reed told me it’s been a whirlwind year grounded by his solid support group.
“Well things like that don’t happen if you don’t have support from the people around you. I would like to thank CRT racing, my family and the fans for all the support,” Reed said. “You really need help in this sport. I would like to thank all my sponsors for being a big part of our team. I work at Chaschuck’s after school and my parents have full time jobs. I go to school full time.
“I can hardly wait for racing at Thunder City Speedway to start,” he added. “I love driving my race car. It’s hard sometime to fit it all in but I would not trade it for anything”
Reed’s No. 89 pit crew includes Rachel Reed, Greg Reed, Drake Reed and Kevin Mandryk Sr. Veteran racer Jamie Davis is Reed’s mentor this season.
A busy person has no time to get into trouble. So any parents reading this: Spending money on a race car is always cheaper than a lawyer.
Speaking of kids, the Hornet class has gained a couple of young drivers in CRT brother and sister team of Emelie and Nathan Henry.
This is another pair of high school students learning the sport of dirt track racing. They will be supported by crew chief and dad Nick Henry. They will be in Hornet #35. I asked how this team was going to work Emelie explained,
“Me and my brother will share driving duties,” Emelie said. “One week he will be in the seat and the next week I will be in the seat. . . . I have been in the garage with my dad and brother for a while and I like that we can do this as a family.”
Added Nathan: “I can’t wait to get out there. We may have a delay (but) I hope we can be ready. We have a hole near the fuel cell line here and we are waiting for a part. I am pretty sure we will be ready to go.”
I guaranteed this humble pair will be fan favourites at the track. Emelie is on the shy side and I felt like I knew Nathan my entire life after just being introduced.
CRT racing does not just support dirt track racing. They have Brad Folino in the auto sport club. CRT racing also includes drag racer Brain Godecki. Look for future columns on both this divers and their sports.
Thunder City Speedway organizers Norm and Louis Nadin and track manager Todd Robinson said everyone is ready to go for the first practice this Wednesday.
There have been many track improvements. There are 1,000 more seats, more VIP booths, more room in the food vendor and pit areas, more parking and improved track lighting. This team is all in, they won track of the year last year and I am not sure if anyone has won it two years in a row but I have a feeling.
Fans can get in to the speedway for just $10 on Wednesday. If you have never been to the track, come and check it out. Gates open at 5 p.m. with practice loops starting at 6:30 p.m.
The track is located west on Arthur street just past Twin City Crossroads. Yours truly will be in the booth along side track announcer Ray Dorval for this race season and we are ready to roll.
Opening race day is May 31.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
