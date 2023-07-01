The stands at Thunder City Speedway this season have been packed for every set of races.
While the speedway will not host a race to celebrate Canada Day on Saturday, it will be the site for the Thunder City Rumble car and tractor show.
Families can attend for free. You will see some of the most beautiful cars Thunder Bay has to offer. The car builders in this city are second to none. Their workmanship to restore cars is beyond amazing.
The event will take place on Canada Day from noon to 5 p.m. Music, food, cars and even tractors will be there, along with some very famous people like Mandy and Joe Martin from Iron Resurrection.
Our Kids Count will hold a 50/50 draw and each year that draw gets larger. A pot of over $10,000 would not surprise me.
For me, the big attraction is that children can take a ride in a race car and do a lap tour at Thunder City. Two cars have been fitted with a second seat for a ride along. I wish they did that when I was a kid.
These are future race car drivers in the making.
The racing at Thunder City Speedway has been off the charts so far. The track itself is allowing three and four wide racing which is amazing for such a young race surface.
Thank you to all those that work on the track itself. Shout out to all the officials from those who register over 100 cars a night to those who line them up and get them out there. All of you are much appreciated by the fans.
Track announcer Ray Dorval is loving his job and it shows. Thank you to Richard Schutte for the dream and the Norm and Louis Nadin for making it bigger and better each week. New lighting is on the way and should be here soon.
To the drivers and pit crews, thank you for sharing the ups and downs of racing with us. To the drivers that are competing with two and three cars, you are a joy to watch. Even the infield transition from one car to another becomes a show.
It is the first time that I can remember ever seeing a driver run a street stock, a super stock and a midwest modified. David Simpson did just that and probably made history in doing so.
The drivers that struggle to make the car work, we see you. Even if you are not winning we are cheering for you. The sport of racing is very expensive some get a lot of sponsorship to help with cost some struggle to get the car to the track.
It is the underdog that we all support. Don Craig, you are a fantastic driver and we know that car will come to you soon. Rob Ranttalo, your luck had been brutal it will come. Dan Tocheri: Get a horseshoe you need to change that luck.
After a rollover, Dayla Rose is back on the track with a new car. The paint job was done by CARSTAR and looks fantastic.
We see new drivers every week. Thanks to those coming in from the Fort Frances/Rainy River district to put on a show. Tanner Williamson and Jamie Davis have proven they can run with the best.
There has been some rain — washing out two of three schedued days at last weekend’s June Invitational and Wednesday’s regular races — but it certainly will not rain on this parade. There is a lot more fun to be had this summer.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.