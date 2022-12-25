December has been a busy month for the Thunder Bay Thunderbolts. After training hard this past fall, swimmers of all levels hit the water for some fun and competition.
Starting with the pre-competitive swimmers, an in-house, just-for-fun meet on Dec. 9 gave these young swimmers a taste of what swim competition is like. The evening was full of energy and enthusiasm, with swimmers cheering their teammates on from the side lines.
For Gemma Pellizzari, who is in her second year of pre-competitive swimming with the Bolts, swimming is all about team spirit.
“It’s fun swimming with all my friends. I really enjoy it,” said Gemma. “Tonight I got to cheer my friends on, and I swam my best. I’m really happy with how I did.”
The same weekend, competitive swimmers Grace Massaro and Emmitt Muir were in Toronto, competing in the Murray Drudge Invitational. Swimming with more than 500 participants from 19 teams from across the province, these two Thunderbolts had a great performance.
Nine year old Grace Massaro swam seven events (50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 100m I.M., 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke) and made her best times in all seven. “It was tough competition, but it was a really fun experience,” said Grace.
Emmitt Muir, 11 years old, swam five events with best times in 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke.
“This competition was their first experience for both swimmers in such a large event, in one of the best pools in the country,” said coach Ara Vasquez. “I’m so proud of their determination and focus, they did so well."
Nineteen swimmers travelled to Winnipeg for the Prairie Winter International, Dec. 15-18. Hosted by Manta Swim Club, this long-standing, short-course championship competition was attended by more than 300 swimmers from 22 teams from across Canada. The Thunderbolts finished strong, ranking second overall for the women and fourth overall for the men.
Four athletes brought medals back to Thunder Bay: Sierra Bourgois won one gold (100 fly) and six silver (100 and 200 backstroke, 200, 400 and 800 freestyle and 200 I.M.), Sam Chisholm with five gold (200, 400, 1500 freestyle, 200 and 400 I.M.) and one silver (200 fly), Roxy Ramirez won a bronze medal in 200 I.M. and Emma Schlyter won six gold medals (100m, 200 and 400 freestyle, 100 fly, 200 and 400 IM).
A and B finalists included Abbi Brown, Taylor Brown, Maggie Chisholm, Jed Demillo, Daniel Giardetti, Madeline (Maddy) Giardetti, Abigail Gignac, Molly Hunt, Chloe Manning, Dante Martino and Marco Martino.
All 19 swimmers achieved multiple best personal times for their races.
Maddy Giardetti is looking forward to her next race. “I felt that I did a good job this weekend at PWI in Winnipeg. I am very proud of what my team and I accomplished and can’t wait for our next meet. I am looking forward to making improvements in all my races.”
“It was super exciting to have our first short course meet in three years. I felt everyone was prepared and set up well to swim, without being rushed or paused due to COVID,” said Emma Schlyter. “The atmosphere the team created at PWI made for even bigger swims and lots of great first steps for the season. Now onto training camp this Christmas to get to the next level.”
Taylor Brown had lots of fun in Winnipeg, declaring that PWI was a great meet.
“It was a great example that hard work pays off and that you can achieve any time you want if you just work for it. It was wonderful to see everyone swimming their hardest even when they’re tired and ready to give up. When you’re in the water it was wonderful knowing you had your team rooting for you even if you’re racing them.”
Sam Chisholm was happy with how he raced.
“Overall, I felt that I had a great weekend. I am very pleased with my performances, going all best times, getting trials qualification standards, and winning the 16 & over male high points award. I’m excited to continue to train hard and be ready for trials.”
The same weekend, Kaitlyn Luu swam at the Ontario Junior International Swim Meet (OJI) held at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. Sixty-six teams competed in this high level meet hosted by Swim Ontario and funded in part by the Government of Canada.
At OJI, there is only one category that is 18-under. Fifteen-year-old Kaitlyn made the A final in her 200 fly and the B final in her 400 IM, and had personal best times in all her races.
Kaitlyn was recently named Recipient of the 2022 Victor Davis Memorial Fund Award. She will be formally recognized for this award by Swim Canada at the 2023 Bell Canadian Swimming World Trials.
Head Coach Roman Ramirez is proud of the swimmers’ progress.
“I am super happy with the results we have had this month. The pre-competitive group is advancing and are responding well to their first phase of their season,” Ramirez said.
“The competitive groups had a swim meet in Toronto and even though it was their first experience with a big meet, they performed well and came back with lots of motivation.
“We had one swimmer participate in OJI, she swam well, with some best times. We also participated with some of the top swimmers in Winnipeg,” he added. “The Bolts really stepped up with lots of finals and all the swimmers came back with best personal times. The program is heading in the right direction and I’m excited to see what else we can accomplish.”
What a great way to close out 2022 for the Thunderbolts.
