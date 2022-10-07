It's very early in the game, but the Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s hockey team could be standing at the doorstep of a good old fashion turnaround season.
Lakehead is currently 3-1-0 in the preseason entering their final non-conference games tonight and Saturday against the Guelph Gryphons at Fort William Gardens.
The OUA regular season for the Thunderwolves begins Oct. 14-15 in Windsor.
Usually games for university clubs in September and early October are just warm-ups to work on lineup combinations and any decisions on late cuts.
Wins and losses aren’t that important with the exception of preseason national rankings. And even then, the initial USports top 15 is just a barometer based on last year’s top teams.
But for Thunderwolves head coach Andrew Wilkins and his program that has gone through its share of roster changes and disappointing results over the last two years, the three victories over the Manitoba Bisons, Regina Cougars and the NCAA’s Wisconsin Badgers can go a long way to build confidence.
Each of Lakehead’s first victims were middle-of-the-pack teams in their respective conferences. It’s still a step up for the Wolves, who were less than that in 2021-22 when they went 6-9-1 to finish last in the OUA West division. This season, the conference has been reconfigured to feature a nine-school East and a 10-school West division.
On the Thunderwolves’ current 29-skater roster, nine are first-year players and 14 are sophomores. Forward Joe Mack is picking up where he left off from his rookie season with six points in four preseason games to lead Lakehead. Veteran Kyle Auger also has six points in three games and sophomore Spencer Blackwell has scored a goal and four assists in four contests.
Third-year goaltender Brock Aiken was on the receiving end of a 6-0 loss Monday against the Michigan Tech Huskies to sit with a 1-1-0 record. Max Wright (1.88 goals against average) and Christian Cicigoi (2.00 GAA) have looked solid in their single appearances thus far.
If Cicigoi gets playing time in net this weekend, it will be the Thunder Bay native’s first appearance back in his hometown since the 2016-17 season as a member of the Thunder Bay AAA Kings. Freshmen Keighan Gerrie and Zach Fortin are two former SIJHL stars who are expected to make their debuts with the Thunderwolves.
All hopeful signs point to an improved product on the ice. It will certainly be a welcome sight for the Thunderwolves, who have made the playoffs just three times in the last six OUA seasons. In those three postseason appearances, Lakehead is 0-6 (three first-round sweeps).
Meanwhile, the reigning OUA Queen’s Cup and University Cup national champion UQTR Patriotes open the regular season at home on Oct. 14 against the Queen’s Gaels. Action in the Atlantic and Canada West conferences started last week.
STAAL ON BUBBLE: As the Florida Panthers continue to carve down their roster, Thunder Bay’s Eric Staal, who is on a professional tryout, may be close to being offered a contract. Staal, 37, has not recorded a point in three preseason appearances, including a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday. Staal has seven shots on goal in those contests with a minus-1 rating. He hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2020-21 season. Staal’s younger brother, defenceman Marc, is preparing for his first season in Sunrise, Fla., after signing a one-year guaranteed deal with the Panthers.
“I haven’t (been in this situation before), but at the same time I’m pretty comfortable and confident with what I am and what I can be,” Eric Staal told Local 10 WPLG in Miami earlier this week. “I feel good about how I’ve skated and how I’ve played within camp so far.”
Florida wraps up its preseason schedule on Saturday before starting the regular season on Oct. 13 in Long Island.
WILD TIMES: Major League Baseball introduces its new wild card playoff format this weekend with four best-of-three series beginning today. Winners advance to the Divisional Series. As much as the recent one-game wild card intrigued (and terrified me depending if my beloved New York Yankees were involved), this frenzy of high stakes ball could be a whole lot of fun.
Most Canadian sports fans are focused on the Toronto Blue Jays, who are hosting the Seattle Mariners in their WC series after finishing second in the American League East division.
Game 1 today is starting with a doozy of a mound battle between Mariners ace Luis Castillo and Toronto counterpart Alek Manoah.
Something has to give between these two beasts.
Here are my picks of wild card winners:
American League
Toronto def. Seattle 2-1.
Cleveland def. Tampa Bay 2-0.
National League
N.Y. Mets def. San Diego 2-0.
Philadelphia def. St. Louis 2-1.
REST IN PEACE: On a personal note, I would like to offer public condolences in this column to the Wehrstedts — a Thunder Bay family very much tied to the Lakehead Thunderwolves hockey program. Linda (Joanne) Wehrstedt passed away on Sept. 16.
Joanne was the mother of former LU standout forward Mike Wehrstedt (who played from 2003 to 2008) and Paul Wehrstedt, the team’s current statistician and game reporter. She was also the aunt of NHL defenceman Robert Bortuzzo.
Mike, Paul and their father, Glen, agreed Joanne was the glue that held their close-knit family together. She will be dearly missed.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at sports@chroniclejournal.com. Listen to Reuben’s weekly Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcasts. Visit www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.