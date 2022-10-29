Chase Campbell scored the only goal in the shootout, needing a slick move in close to beat Lakehead Thunderwolves goaltender Max Wright as the Waterloo Warriors defeated Lakehead 5-4 on Friday night in OUA men’s hockey action on home ice.
Despite earning the point, the Thunderwolves’ three-game wins streak comes to an end. They’ll try to improve on their 4-1-1 mark when they visit the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks tonight to wrap up a three-game road trip.
Josh Van Unen and Tyler Ho scored 33 seconds apart near the end of regulation for the Thunderwolves as they fought back to tie the game at 4-4. Van Unen finished with two goals while LU captain Tyler Jette notched the other marker.
After a scoreless overtime session, Warriors goaltender Dan Murphy turned aside Thunderwolves Joe Mack, Olivier Pouliot and Griffen Fox. Wright stoned Brendan Bowie and Dan Walker, but Campbell got him on the last attempt.
Wright made 32 saves overall. Pouliot had two assists for Lakehead.
The Thunderwolves will next play at home, Nov. 4-5, when they take on Toronto Metropolitan University at Fort William Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.