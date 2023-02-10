Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it any better.
Griffen Fox and Spencer Blackwell combined for a pair of goals, Keighan Gerrie scored the first goal and the last goals, and Max Wright stopped 37 of 39 as the Lakehead Thunderwolves clinched a first-round playoff bye in the OUA men’s hockey playoffs with a win with a 6-2 over the Windsor Lancers on Thursday at Fort William Gardens.
Lakehead (18-6-3) have completed the regular season finishing no lower than second in the West division. However, they can clinch the top seed with a regulation loss by Windsor (18-5-3) against Western on Saturday. LU would own the tiebreaker.
A Lancer win or overtime loss earns them the No. 1 spot in the West.
The Lancers have one more shot to clinch first. A regulation loss by Windsor against Western on Saturday would hand Lakehead, which is ranked 10th in the country, the OUA West title.
Regardless of that outcome, the ’Wolves have secured the all important bye and won’t play until the best-of-three division semifinals starting the week of Feb. 20.
“Yeah, it’s huge. Good feeling obviously, knowing that that’s what we were playing for today against a good team,” said Thunderwolves head coach Andrew Wilkins, whose team has had some tough seasons that didn’t end in playoff spots in recent years. “Great job by our guys. Team effort.”
Gerrie’s tap-in at 4:29 of the first opened the scoring for Lakehead to the delight of the 2,771 fans in attendance at the Gardens. Keegan McMullen sniped from a tough angle on a Lancers powerplay at tie it up at 14:55.
Wright made a huge save on Matt Dorsey to keep it tied about three minutes into the second.
Ben Badalamenti converted a slot feed from Tyler Ho at 4:12 of the second frame to give the hosts the lead.
“I thought our first half was great. Did exactly what we wanted. Kind of got away from us a little bit,” said Wilkins.
“Thought they generated a bit of momentum. Hung on though. I thought our second period was good. We took the game from there.”
Fox picked up a Blackwell rebound at 6:03 for a two-goal lead.
With two minutes left in the second Wright made original save and Hunter Holmes rang one off the post as the Wolves dodged a bullet.
Western scored at 0:50 third. Sean Olsen’s unassisted marker trickled past Wright to draw Windsor to within one.
Griffen Fox connected on his second from Blackwell just 24 seconds later to restore the two-goal margin.
“I think that’s Blackwell and Fox making a play and just being game breakers. Great by them,” Wilkins said of the clutch marker.
Windsor pulled goaltender Nathan Torchia with 2:53 left in regulation. Colin Van den Hurk’s long shot from the Lakehead zone found the mark at 17:47, and Gerrie’s 150-footer at 18:30 put an exclamation point on a night of celebration.
Colin Van Den Hurk picked an assist for LU for a two-point night. Torchia faced 37 shots in the Lancer cage.
Lakehead took five of the 10 minor penalties assessed.
