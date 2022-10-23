Joe Mack is putting the Lakehead Thunderwolves on his back in the early going of the OUA hockey season.
Mack scored the overtime winner at 2:40 of the extra session as the Thunderwolves defeated the York Lions 3-2 on Saturday to sweep their home series at Fort William Gardens.
Lakehead now sits at 3-1-0, which good for a three-way tie for first in the OUA West Division with Windsor and Toronto Metropolitan (TMU). The Thunderwolves head to southern Ontario this weekend for three games versus Guelph, Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier. They return home to the Gardens to face TMU, Nov. 4-5.
Mack, a second-year forward from New Hudson, Mich., a scored a goal in each of the two games against the Lions. Geoff Dempster and Keighan Gerrie — with his first OUA goal — also scored for the Thunderwolves on Saturday to give the home team a 2-0 lead. York’s Brendan McCarthy and Lucas Theriault scored within 30 seconds of each other to tie the game heading into the second intermission.
Sophomore Max Wright made 22 saves on 24 shots to secure the win. So far, the combination of Wright and Christian Cicigoi has been working for Lakehead.
On the basketball court, the Thunderwolves men’s basketball team completed a two-game exhibition series against the Nipissing Lakers on Saturday with a 91-66 victory. The LU women were swept by the Brandon Bobcats.
