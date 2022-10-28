Christian Cicigoi stopped 39 shots and Kevin Stiles, Spencer Blackwell and Ben Badalamenti each scored a goal to go with an assist as the Lakehead Thunderwolves defeated the Guelph Gryphons 7-3 in OUA men’s hockey action on Thursday night.
The Thunderwolves — winners of three straight games — improved to 4-1-0 on the season, good for a tie for first in points in the West Division. Lakehead will continue its three-game road trip Friday night in Waterloo, followed by a visit to Wilfrid Laurier on Saturday.
Cicigoi, a 21-year-old freshman from Thunder Bay, has backstopped three of the four wins with a 2.25 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.
Griffen Fox and Keighan Gerrie scored over LU’s first three shots of the first period to put the Gryphons (2-1-1) on their heels. Joe Mack scored at 10:09 of the second period and Stiles added a powerplay goal 1:48 later to give the visitors a 4-0 lead.
Colin Van Den Hurk and Blackwell, while shorthanded, added the Thunderwolves’ fifth and sixth goals, respectively, before the second intermission. Guelph responded with three goals in a row over a span of 4:14 midway through the third period to get the crowd back on its side. However, Badalamenti rounded out the scoring with a goal into the empty net with 2:55 left in regulation.
After this road trip, the Thunderwolves return home to Fort William Gardens, Nov. 4-5, to host the Toronto Metropolitan Bold.
