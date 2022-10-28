Covered up

Lakehead Thunderwolves goaltender Christian Cicigoi cover the puck as teammate Kyle Auger (28) and Guelph Gryphons’ Cameron Searles look on during an Ontario University Athletics men’s hockey game at Gryphon Arena on Thursday night.

 Courtesy of Gar FitzGerald/Guelph Athletics

Christian Cicigoi stopped 39 shots and Kevin Stiles, Spencer Blackwell and Ben Badalamenti each scored a goal to go with an assist as the Lakehead Thunderwolves defeated the Guelph Gryphons 7-3 in OUA men’s hockey action on Thursday night.

The Thunderwolves — winners of three straight games — improved to 4-1-0 on the season, good for a tie for first in points in the West Division. Lakehead will continue its three-game road trip Friday night in Waterloo, followed by a visit to Wilfrid Laurier on Saturday.

Cicigoi, a 21-year-old freshman from Thunder Bay, has backstopped three of the four wins with a 2.25 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

Griffen Fox and Keighan Gerrie scored over LU’s first three shots of the first period to put the Gryphons (2-1-1) on their heels. Joe Mack scored at 10:09 of the second period and Stiles added a powerplay goal 1:48 later to give the visitors a 4-0 lead.

Colin Van Den Hurk and Blackwell, while shorthanded, added the Thunderwolves’ fifth and sixth goals, respectively, before the second intermission. Guelph responded with three goals in a row over a span of 4:14 midway through the third period to get the crowd back on its side. However, Badalamenti rounded out the scoring with a goal into the empty net with 2:55 left in regulation.

After this road trip, the Thunderwolves return home to Fort William Gardens, Nov. 4-5, to host the Toronto Metropolitan Bold.