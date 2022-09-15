Charlotte Sider is delighted to lead the Lakehead Thunderwolves women’s volleyball team in her first year as head coach.
Not far removed from a prolific career in beach volleyball and the indoor variety, she’s following the natural progression she set out for herself when her playing days ended.
“It’s an incredible group of individuals I’m working with. Alone from athletes, they are excellent students, excellent humans and great athletes,” she said at the Meet the Athletes event at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse last weekend. “I’m excited just to work with them. I think the potential for what’s possible is unknown — there’s so much possibility.
“They’re so eager to get better. My job as a coach will be made easier just by who I’m working with. Yeah, I’m excited to see what’s possible,” she added.
Sider is about to embark on her first year at the OUA level. Lakehead went 0-9 last year, and never won a set in regular season play. Sider is undaunted.
“I’m honoured to step into this role. I don’t take it lightly. It’s a huge responsibility that’s also a pleasure,” she said. “It’s so exciting. It’s what people work towards for years. I feel lucky to be able to be in this spot, and I hope to maximize the opportunity.”
The four-time OUA all-star and two-time all-Canadian will bring her playing experiences to bear in her new role.
“What’s really important at the university level is taking care of the athlete as a whole,” she said. “I’m giving them tools in all areas of athlete life, from nutrition, to physical training, injury prevention, and then of course, the volleyball piece, building them as really good volleyball players as well. For me it’s a holistic approach. I know from the athlete experience that every single aspect matters.
“You’re working with these athletes every single day,” she continued. “That’s my approach, is taking care of the whole person. That leads to more success as an athlete as well.”
Rebekah Hara, the most senior player on the roster, has seen some lean times.
“We’re definitely on the come up,” said the fifth-year player. “It’s been great having Charlotte here. We have all our girls coming back. We only graduated one girl last year (Hannah Shortreed) so we have way more experience this year for sure. We’ve been young and inexperienced the last few years. More age, more depth on our bench, I think it’s going to be a way better year.”
Sider had six years of coaching under belt prior to her April 26 hiring at Lakehead. She was an assistant coach at University of Toronto and was inaugural participant in the U SPORTS Female Apprenticeship Coaching Program in September 2020.
Two transfer athletes and a standout out of high school are to join the 15-player Lakehead roster. Outside hitter Alysha Goundrey comes to Thunder Bay from the University of Winnipeg. Libero Tiana Cowper helped lead Durham College to a 19-0 record in her 2019-20 OCAA season. Morris, Man., setter Payton Leflar won a silver medal with her Cobra volleyball club team last season.
Lakehead will use a five-game road trip to Winnipeg, Sept. 29-Oct. 2 to help prepare for the season.
“It’s been great. Loving the team. Everyone’s been so nice. Beck’s (Rebekah) has been really good. She’s the captain, she’s our leader. Everyone’s been super inviting,” said Leflar, who has been on the Thunderwolves’ recruiting radar for a while. “I’ve had a lot of coaches who were super intense and it’s been good. Charlotte is just as intense as they were.”
The Winnipeg trip will huge for coach Sider.
“It’s a tournament there, which is awesome. The out-West teams in Canada are exceptional so it’s really good experience for our team. That was a huge priority for me,” Sider said.
LU will host the University of Winnipeg and Providence in two non-conference games, Oct. 14-16, before kicking off the OUA regular season, Nov. 4-5, on the road against the McMaster Marauders.
Sider is looking to write a winning chapter in women’s volleyball at Lakehead.
“There’s so much that’s possible with this group,” she said. “We have the right mentality entering the season. Anything is possible at that point.”
