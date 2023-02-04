Jayme Foreman scored 20 points as the Toronto Metropolitan Bold defeated the Lakehead Thunderwolves 83-57 in OUA women’s basketball on Friday at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
Tiffany Reynolds led the way with 14 points for the Thunderwolves, who fell to 1-16 — last in the West division. Both schools meet again at the Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. tonight. Hana Whalen added 11 points.
In the men’s game Friday, the Thunderwolves rallied in the second half to defeat TMU 87-81. Michael Okafor scored 21 points and Alston Harris poured in 18. Lakehead (14-3) kept pace with Brock atop the division standings. The teams face off again tonight after the women’s game.
Gerrie sparks LU’s attack
Keighan Gerrie collected his first OUA hat trick to lead the Lakehead Thunderwolves past the York Lions 5-3 in OUA men’s hockey action Friday in Toronto.
The Thunderwolves maintain their second-place standing in the OUA West division at 16-6-3. Lakehead visits St. Catharines, Ont., this afternoon to face third-place Brock (17-7-0).
Gerrie, a freshman who was enjoyed a high-scoring run with the Thunder Bay North Stars junior team, has hit the two-goal mark twice with the Thunderwolves this season. He completed the hat trick Friday to boost his total to 12 with an empty-net goal in the final minutes versus York.
Spencer Blackwell and Colin Van Den Hurk also scored for the Thunderwolves, who have only lost only twice in their last 10 games (10-1-1)
Christian Cicigoi stopped 32 shots for his 10th win of the campaign.
After Saturday’s game, Lakehead will host division-leading Windsor on Feb. 9 to finish the regular season schedule.
The Thunderwolves are already assured a playoff spot, but are in the running for one of the top two spots in the division and a first-round playoff bye.
Today’s game can be streamed live at 2 p.m. at www.oua.tv.
