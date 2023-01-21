The Lakehead Thunderwolves scored seven goals in first period — punctuated by a Spencer Blackwell hat trick — en route to a 9-4 taming the Guelph Gryphons at Fort William Gardens on Friday night.
Lakehead (14-5-3) sweeps the season series against its OUA West rivals and is now tied with Windsor in points atop the division. The Lancers have two games in hand.
The top two records in the division earn a first-round bye — a territory the Thunderwolves program hasn’t been in a while.
“It’s good. A lot of hockey in front of us. We’ll get over this one and move on pretty quickly here,” said LU head coach Andrew Wilkins. “Definitely feels good. Guys were working hard. Definitely a good first period. I think we have to focus on some details to keep us moving forward.”
From the puck-drop the 2,297 fans in attendance were treated to a home party. The seven-goal outburst in a period tied a Thunderwolves team record set in October 2009 against York.
Lakehead followed a good first shift with an even better second one. Ben Badalamenti struck from 10 feet out, going low blocker side at 1:21 of the first to open up a 1-0 lead.
After an effective penalty kill, Blackwell stormed down the right side and backhanded his eighth goal of the season. On the same shift, Blackwell netted his second tally of the game 21 seconds later on a Griffen Fox feed.
Nate McDonald came on in relief of Brendan Cregan in the Guelph net and got pelted.
Joe Mack sniped his 6th at 8:51 to make it 4-0.
Badalamenti scampered from his own blue-line and deposited a shorthanded marker at 13:31 for a 5-0 lead.
Keighan Gerrie made it 6-0 at 15:41 scoring on a two on one.
Blackwell went through the legs of McDonald at 18:37 to complete the barrage and give him three goals. Goaltending was a factor for LU as well, as starter Christian Cicigoi snuffed out a number of good scoring chances for Guelph (6-8-7) in the first. Shots favoured Lakehead 18-10 through one.
Cregan was back in net for Guelph to start the second.
Zach Poirier beat Cicigoi glove side at 3:14 for the Gryphons to make it 7-1.
Fox put LU up 8-1. Jaxon Camp’s point shot bulged the twine at 18:12 on a Guelph 5-on-3 powerplay to make it 8-2.
Jacob Winterton scored from the high slot at 9:43 of the third to shave the lead to five. Gerrie notched his second at 14:49 for a 9-3 bulge.
Ted McGeen scored for Guelph late in third to account for all the scoring.
Colin Van Den Hurk, Stephen Fox and Greg Smith picked up two helpers in the victory. Fox, the team’s leading scorer, had a three-point night.
Lakehead outshot Guelph 38-29. Cicigoi secured his 8th win.
The Thunderwolves host the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks tonight at 7 p.m. Despite trailing LU by 10 points in the standings, the Golden Hawks (10-10-1) have posted two overtime victories over the Thunderwolves, including a 3-2 last week that snapped a seven-game win streak.
———
In OUA men's basketball in Sudbury Friday, Alston Harris scored 22 points and Michael Okafor added 19 points as the Lakehead Thunderwolves defeated the Laurentian Voyageurs 75-60. Lakehead (10-3) visits the Nipissing Lakers in North Bay today. The Thunderwolves women's team fell 59-47 to Laurentian on Friday. Ally Burk was LU's top scorer with 11 points. Lakehead is now 1-12 on the season.
The LU women's volleyball team picked their second win of the conference season, sweeping Trent 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 on Friday at home. The Thunderwolves (2-12) host the Excalibur (0-12) again at the C.J. Sanders Fieldhosue tonight at 7 p.m.
