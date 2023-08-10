The Lakehead Thunderwolves enter the 2023-24 OUA men’s hockey season with plenty to prove armed with a roster capable of doing exactly that.
The Thunder Bay-based university captured first-place in the West Division with an 18-6-3 record last year, but ultimately fell short of their playoff goals.
Now with training camp to open just a month away, head coach Andrew Wilkins has a good idea of how the 2023-24 roster could shake out. Christian Cicigoi, Max Wright and Brock Aiken return between the pipes.
Defenceman Kyle Auger, and forwards Geoff Dempster, Stephen Fox and Kishaun Gervais are no longer with the Thunderwolves. Only recruit — Ed McNeill — has been signed so far. McNeill joins the Canadian university ranks with big-time credentials. The Summerside Western Capitals defenceman tallied 16 goals and 61 assists for 77 points in 52 games in the Maritime Junior Hockey League en route to being named that loop’s defenceman of the year.
“(McNeill) fits right in with what we were looking for,” Wilkins said on Wednesday while overseeing the Thunderwolves youth hockey camp at Current River Arena.
“He’ll help fill in that position with the loss of Kyle. (McNeill’s) hockey IQ is strong. He’s able to help generate offence by breaking pucks out through the neutral zone. He makes good, crisp plays. We’re excited to have him and join the rest of the (defence) we have.”
Lakehead has other hooks in the water. The Thunderwolves are on the verge of finalizing a few more recruits in the next week or two.
Despite the changes, Wilkins’ squad is loaded with depth. The now-veteran head coach likes to roll four lines. Griffen Fox led the team with 27 points. Spencer Blackwell had 26, and Olivier Pouliot, Colin Van Den Hurk and Josh Van Unen tallied 20 each.
Keighan Gerrie scored 15 goals to lead the snipers. Four other returning players had 15 or more points.
Captain Tyler Jette anchors the defence. Liam Whittaker, Jayden Wojciechowski, Tyler Turpin, Van Den Hurk, Zach Fortin, Troy Williams, Noah Massie and McNeill will patrol the blue line.
The Thunderwolves’ first skate together will be Aug. 28 at the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre, followed by the official opening of training camp on Sept. 5. Two non-conference games on the road against Manitoba and Regina will follow during the Sept. 22-23 weekend.
Lakehead’s OUA regular season starts Oct. 7 in St. Catharines, Ont., against the Brock Badgers.
The LU home opener is Oct. 13-14 versus the Waterloo Warriors.
“We’re a team by committee,” said Wilkins. “We rely on everybody. Even the guys who didn’t play as much last year made a step in progression in their development. We have a lot of confidence in them as well. It’s not going to be just one guy. Going back to Ed (McNeill), he’s definitely going to help. We feel confident in the depth of our team, specifically with our ‘D’ we like the way it looks.”
After the surprising run to the division crown in February, the Thunderwolves defeated the Toronto Varsity Blues in the West semifinal before falling short against the Windsor Lancers.
LU had one more chance to reach the nationals but fell 4-0 to Concordia in the conference bronze medal game.
“We learned a lot from that game. When you have your building full it’s an unbelievable experience for our players,” Wilkins said. “It was really good for our community and local hockey, even the OUA and U-Sports in Canada. Lots of people were talking about what a special place it is to play here.”
As much as the team accomplished last year, there is work to do.
“We’re excited. The group is very motivated. We continue to have a chip on our shoulder,” said Wilkins. “Gaining experience is very valuable. . . It’s a new year. We have to earn our confidence as a team. We have to put ourselves in a position to play well and continue to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.