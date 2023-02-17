It took five sets, but the Westgate Tigers are Thunder Bay high school seniors girls volleyball champions once again
The undefeated Tigers faced their toughest test this season against a resilient St. Ignatius Falcons crew that fought back from being down two sets, to tie the match and send it to a fifth set.
A convincing 15-8 win in the final set punched the Tigers’ ticket to the regional championship round which will be held out west next week.
“We’ve been very fortunate all year in that we’ve seemed to run the table. Obviously there are talented teams, but we’ve had a fantastic season,” said Tigers head coach Curtis Michaluk, who also led the senior boys team to city gold this past fall. “To be pushed in our home, like St. Ignatius did, they definitely surprised us. Kudos to them in that situation.”
Westgate won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-21, familiar territory for a squad that had 24 set wins and only one set loss in a 12-0 regular season.
But visiting St. Ignatius won set three 25-23, and then triumphed in a thrilling back-and-forth 28-26 fourth set. Westgate ran up a 9-2 score, and took the deciding fifth set going away.
“I was very impressed with our girls in the fifth set. They held strong, battled through adversity,” said Michaluk. “(Determination) was part of it. I think this group has had their eyes set on the next match.”
Grade 12 student Sydney Deans was at the centre of the action all night.
“It feels great. We been working for this for four years now,” she said. “It was supposed to go three straight, but if felt nice to drag it out. It’s the last game I’ll ever play for high school.”
The Tigers had to rally after losing two tough sets in their home barn.
“It’s hard to keep it together when you know there’s that much pressure on your back,” Deans said. “Anytime someone messes up you just look them in the eye, slap their hand, and make sure they know there’s going to be another point. Everything’s going to be okay. That’s the way we pulled back for the last set there.”
The Tigers had a veteran roster that won in 2022, lost 2021 to the COVID-19 pandemic, and won in 2020. Westgate has won five of the last six Thunder Bay senior crowns.
“We got a lot of kids who came back. Two returning players came back (Jerzi Pinder and Taylor Vaillant) just for that fact alone, to have the opportunity to go to NWOSSAA and hopefully OFSAA in St. Catharines,” said Michaluk.
The Falcons enjoyed a 10-2 season. Their two regular season losses came at the hands of the Tigers, both games in straight sets.
“It was a nail biter for sure. Didn’t expect it to go quite as long as it did, but it was a really good match,” said Falcons head coach Vanessa Houghtby. “We did beat them at the beginning of the season but they beat us every other time. We knew it was going to be a tough match going into it, and we played extremely well and so did the Tigers.”
Tigers captain Kara Van Elburg was cheering her team on from the sidelines.
“It feels good. It just feels good to be part of the team atmosphere even though I didn’t play,” said team Van Elburg, who sprained her ankle in practice and was on crutches. “I just had so much fun cheering on my team and just seeing how far we’ve come over the last couple of years. It’s just been amazing.”
The Hammarskjold Vikings won three of four sets to down Westgate in the junior girls final on Thursday.
Earlier Thursday, Westgate’s junior boys basketball upset the Falcons 86-71 in their Thunder Bay final. Nathan Vibert scored 27, Mitch Papineau added 15 and Ben Keeler finished with 13 points.
Daniel Volka was St. Ignatius’ top scorer with 21.
In the senior boys basketball final, the Falcons captured their eighth consecutive gold medal, rolling past Hammarskjold 83-35. Deng Makeer score a game-high 19 points to go with AJ Tshilombo’s 17 points. Jackson Lawrence chipped in with 15 for the Falcons, who capped off a perfect conference season at 17-0.
Sam Keene led the Vikings with 10 points.
St. Ignatius will host the best-of-three regional final next week against the Northwest champion. That conference will hold its final today. The Northwestern Ontario winner advances to OFSAA in Belle River, Ont., March 6-8.
