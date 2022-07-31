Mother Nature got it right. The only way to do a proper tribute to #22 Double Deuce Richard Schutte was to make it a two-night event at Thunder City Speedway.
Even a rainout on Wednesday couldn’t keep fans away for a re-do on Thursday.
Spectators filled stands both nights to pay tribute to the late Richard Schutte, the man who had a dream to turn a swamp into a race track and the Nadin family has proof that all their hard work means a lot to the racing community.
Richard’s widow, Linda, and daughter, Lynn, felt the love. They can’t wait to go for it next year.
The purse was increased and the family gave Richard Schutte’s Riverview Raceway 1976 points championship trophy to Thunder City Speedway. All feature race winners from Thursday’s action will have their names engraved on that trophy.
The feature winners were: Dayton Brady (Thunder Bay Truck Centre WISSOTA A-mods), A.J. Kellar (Mastrangelo Fuels street stocks), Cole Chernosky (both the Mezo Motors & Machine WISSOTA super stocks and the Paulucci’s Wayland Bar and Grill midwest modifieds). Trevor Lane continued his winning ways in the Bay Lock and Security four-cylinder Hornets class.
Andre Piilo and Steven Piilo put on a show in the second heat of the street stock division. A little family competition going on there and the fans loved it.
In the A-mod division, Brady — who is originally from Kakabeka Falls — drove a fantastic race. John Toppozini and Colin Chaschuck gave Brady a run for his money.
In a very nice gesture track officials gave Sioux Lookout’s Patrick Davis a spot in the feature after he travelled a long way to race. The field was extended from 18 cars to 22 as a tribute to Schutte’s old number.
Every feature race did the missing man salute to honour Schutte. That is a ceremonial lap where one car is missing at the front of the line up. It was a class act by the track and drivers.
I want you to know Lionel Schutte brought his sons and their families to the track. He had not seen some of his family in three years due to the pandemic. It was a pleasure to see them all there and witness the legacy of their family member. It also teaches children to dream big.
Thunder City Speedway is one of the nicest tracks ever built. They witnessed Richards design of a Victory Lane like no other the driver does a lap outside the track and stops at the flag stand to great the race fans.
On this night the Nadin family developed it to perfection and all five feature drivers used victory lane to the delight of many.
Heat winners came up to the flag stand to give race fans some swag and that is when we got a lesson in race class from Andrew Piilo.
He addressed the fans on behalf of the racers let the fans know how much they mean to the sport. He told them how awesome it was to be in a race car and see the stands packed. He expressed a true appreciation for them being there.
I was sitting in Whiskey Row located just off turn four. Andrew Piilo and Chaschuck passed me and I thanked them as drivers for putting on a great show. Piilo replied, “We’re not done yet.”
To all those involved in making both nights work, you absolutely nailed it. The weather we had must have been a challenge and what you did with that track was next to a miracle. They built a famous ball park in a corn field and you have built what I predict will be a famous race track in a swamp.
