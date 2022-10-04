Thunderwolves get win, loss in U.S.
Logan Pietila scored twice and Max Vayrynen made 15 saves for the shutout as the Michigan Tech Huskies beat the visiting Lakehead Thunderwolves 6-0 in university men’s exhibition hockey on Monday.
Brock Aiken faced 47 shots in the loss. The Thunderwolves had won their first three non-conference games, including a 3-2 overtime victory at Wisconsin on Sunday. LU will open its home schedule with a preseason-ending series against the Guelph Gryphons at Fort William Gardens.
Olivier Pouliot had scored the winning goal against the Badgers on Sunday.
———
Expansion Bombers off to perfect start
The Sioux Lookout Bombers could not have asked for a better start at home to their inaugural Superior International Junior Hockey League campaign.
Tyler Decoff scored the winning goal at 14:01 of the third period as the Bombers defeated the Wisconsin Lumberjacks 6-5 on Sunday at Sioux Lookout Memorial Arena. Jack Hale added a goal and an assist and Rafael Mario stopped 43 of 48 shots.
The win capped off a two-game sweep for the expansion club. Sioux Lookout edged Wisconsin 5-2 in its first-ever game on Saturday.
The Lumberjacks, who had won their first three games before dropping two to Sioux Lookout, will look to bounce back tonight when they host the Fort Frances Lakers.
Meanwhile, the Kam River Fighting Walleye swept their home-and-home series against city rival, the Thunder Bay North Stars, over the weekend to improve to a league-best 4-0-0.
Jack Cook scored the winning goal in overtime as the Walleye clipped the Stars 4-3 at Fort William Gardens on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.