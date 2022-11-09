The Kam River Fighting Walleye sent shock waves through the Superior International Junior Hockey League last week with the announcement that head coach Matt Valley would be relieved of his duties, citing a need for someone to be available on a full-time basis.
The Walleye currently sit in first-place in the league standings with a 12-4-1 record. Valley’s career log sits at 49-12-3, good for an .802 winning percentage.
“They want to make a change, they want to go in a different direction,” Valley said in a phone interview on Monday. “As hard as that is for me to accept, I have to move on. I have to be OK with it. They want someone who is going to be an eight-hour-a-day guy at the rink. They didn’t feel I was putting in enough time.”
Valley, 32, signed a two-year contract extension over the summer.
“I’m just happy they gave me the opportunity. I’m proud of the job me and my staff did during the short time I was there,” said Valley, who works for Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation as a teacher. “My record was an organizational thing. There’s a lot of good players and a lot of good people pulling that rope.”
Valley was assured by Walleye management that their decision was not based on performance.
“I am very grateful that I got to be the first coach of that team. I’m very grateful that they gave me the opportunity and believed in me when they did. I think for a good chunk of my tenure there they did believe in me,” he said.
Walleye general manager Kevin McCallum expanded on a recent press release issued on Friday night — the day before the Walleye defeated the Sioux Lookout Bombers at home.
“I was definitely not an easy decision,” McCallum said on Sunday. “This was a decision that was thought about for a while. It was very tough. We just need a full-time guy at that position to alleviate the stress there and take the majority of my role over. I’m not a full-time guy.”
McCallum and veteran bench boss Vern Ray will take over the coaching reins for now. The 52-year-old Ray, a former professional player who coached the Thunder Bay Bombers to the 2005 Allan Cup, joined the Walleye during the off-season as an advisor to the team.
“I have the utmost respect for Matt. He did an amazing job,” said McCallum. “His accomplishments speak for themselves. . . . Not an easy move to move out the reigning coach-of-the-year and a first-place coach. Our needs as an organization was to have a full-time guy in that role.”
The search for a new bench boss has attracted interest in Thunder Bay, Northwestern Ontario, across Canada and even in Europe.
“We have a couple of candidates in place that we’re going to interview and get it done sooner rather than later so the boys don’t feel like they’re in limbo,” said McCallum.
McCallum added current Walleye assistant coaches Dylan Butler and Rylan Henley and goaltending coach Kari Rikkonen are welcome to stay on staff.
Tough as it was on Valley, it was just as tough on McCallum, too.
“This was arguably one of the toughest weeks of my life. I had to make a move on a guy that I coached, I was his advisor,” he said. “If I said I didn’t well up in tears this week I’d be lying to you guys.”
Prior to joining the Walleye as the first-ever coach in 2020, Valley, 32, had coached in the Thunder Bay Kings AAA program and the Lakehead junior B league. As a player, Valley skated for the Kings, the SIJHL’s Thunder Bay North Stars and NCAA third-division Northland College.
The Walleye visited the Wisconsin Lumberjacks on Wednesday night. Kam River’s next home game is Nov. 16 against the Fort Frances Lakers.
