It’s admittedly been a slow process to rebuild the Lakehead University wrestling program in moving past the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Veteran head coach Francis Clayton is hoping to see some light at the end of the tunnel.
This past weekend was a positive step in heading in that direction.
Chase Birch of Kenora and Thunder Bay’s Erin Clayton led the Thunderwolves with podium finishes at the first OUA meet of the season, the McMaster Open in Hamilton. Birch went 3-1 in the men’s 82-kilogram class, jumping out with three-straight wins before falling to Lucas Geske of Western in the gold medal final.
Clayton, the coach’s daughter, earned bronze in the women’s 67-kilogram division. She needed just 2:47 of the first round to take down Algoma’s Mel Morrish in the third-place match.
Birch and Clayton were named their team’s winners at the university’s RBC athletes of the month press conference on Tuesday.
The duo were part of a nine-wrestler contingent that made the trip to southern Ontario, making them one of the smaller teams in the field. The Wolves have only 18 athletes overall on their current roster.
“We did well on what we worked on and didn’t do as well on what we didn’t work on,” Francis Clayton said. “It’s just trying to get the right map in place so we can solve all those problems. In general, we won more matches than we lost (20 out of 30).”
The McMaster Open is the first of seven OUA-sanctioned meets in what is the closest season to normalcy. Unfortunately, the Thunderwolves wrestlers will not compete on their home mats. They usually host Algoma for a duels event.
Clayton said most schools are in the same boat even as the three-year anniversary of start of pandemic approaches in March. Wresting, with its close contact nature, had been the most restricted of the conference sports.
“We lost people and we kind of didn’t really bring much back. I don’t know what it is when every school is in a rebuild pattern, but every school is rebuilding,” said Clayton, who is in the eighth season of his second tour of duty at the helm of the program with plans to possibly retire at the season’s end.
“The pandemic has done a lot of things to a lot of things. We lost athletes, we lost volunteers,” he added.
Still, the talent quality of the 2022-23 Thunderwolves, including three freshmen from Thunder Bay, should be enough to make some waves at the OUA championships in the winter. Mike Zale and Mike Haskell are the other returning wrestlers from the Northwestern Ontario.
Clayton’s crew will next hit the road for the TMU Open in Toronto on Nov. 13.
Meanwhile, RBC handed out October awards to other Lakehead student-athletes, including Lily Gruber-Schultz (women’s basketball), Chume Nwigwe (men’s basketball), Christian Cicigoi (men’s hockey), Bekah Hara (women’s volleyball), Katherine Lucas (women’s running), Connor McIntosh (men’s running), Noah Connell (men’s nordic skiing) and Alex Scheifele (women’s nordic skiing).
Tuesday set the table on an important week for the Thunderwolves varsity programs. The men’s hockey team, who are off to one of their best starts in recent years at 4-1-2, hosts the No. 5-ranked TMU Bold at Fort William Gardens while the men’s and women’s basketball teams tip off their regular season schedule at home starting Friday against the Guelph Gryphons at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
The resurgent women’s volleyball team starts their season on the road versus the McMaster Marauders.
