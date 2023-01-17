Having researched the careers of many of the talented players who have called the Lakehead home, their achievements continually draw admiration.
Gary Veneruzzo was part of this distinguished contingent over the decades, and certainly earned his membership amongst this assemblage.
A standout at an early age, Veneruzzo made his initial foray into junior hockey as a 15-year-old for Mickey Hennessy’s Fort William Columbus Canadiens squad.
Veneruzzo became a star with the club. The highly-skilled forward topped the Thunder Bay Junior Hockey League in scoring during the 1961-62 campaign while earning Most Valuable Player laurels.
Showing his versatility the following season, Veneruzzo not only played for the Canadiens, but also skated with the Fort William Beavers senior side and paced them in offensive production at just 19 years of age.
His efforts with the Beavers earned him the senior loops’ top rookie honours.
Veneruzzo competed in both Memorial Cup and Allan Cup playdowns with each respective team during his final two years residing locally. He scored 60 points in a combined 36 postseason outings, including 28 goals.
Next came a move away from home for the professional ranks.
Veneruzzo’s first three pro campaigns were with the Central Hockey League’s Tulsa Oilers, a farm club for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Oilers’ coach during that stint turned out to be another local legend, Rudy Migay.
Despite being a solid contributor with Tulsa over that time frame, Veneruzzo was left unprotected by the Leafs in the summer of 1967 and got scooped up by the freshly-trumpeted St. Louis Blues in the NHL expansion draft.
Veneruzzo was joined by a list of others from the head of Lake Superior who were tabbed by various new teams in the league, including the likes of Larry Cahan, Joe Szura, Ron Schock and Pete Goegan.
That meant a move over to the Kansas City Blues affiliate squad for Veneruzzo.
He starred at Kansas from the onset, leading the squad in both assists and points with 51 and 75, respectively.
St. Louis called Veneruzzo up in February of 1968, where he made his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Veneruzzo collected his first point, an assist, in a 5-1 road win at Toronto on Feb. 21. Veneruzzo then notched his one and only NHL goal four nights later, in Los Angeles, in a setback against the Kings.
Racking up over 200 points in Kansas City helped Veneruzzo earn a trip to the American Hockey League where he won a Calder Cup championship with the Buffalo Bisons in 1970. He scored a goal in the finale.
Later came a trek out west to the old Western Hockey League where Veneruzzo would lead the Seattle Totems and Denver in goals scored in back-to-back years and was a first-team all star in 1972.
Veneruzzo then moved on to the Los Angeles Sharks in the 1972 World Hockey Association player draft.
A two-time WHA All-Star selection, the gifted goal-scorer and point contributor suited up with such clubs as the Sharks, Michigan Stags, Cincinnati Stingers, Phoenix Roadrunners and San Diego Mariners over his tenure there.
Of note, no other player from the Lakehead had more points in the WHA than Veneruzzo. His 274 in 348 games, featuring 151 goals, placed him 56th overall in league history.
Veneruzzo wrapped up his playing career back home with the Thunder Bay Twins.
Playing over 1,000 games in his time on the ice, and amassing 964 points in total, with 400-plus markers and assists apiece, Veneruzzo provided a skill-set that was exceptional.
He earned him induction into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in September of 2000 in recognition of his stellar career.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
