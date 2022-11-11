The Hammarskjold Vikings didn’t lead often on Thursday, but were ahead when it counted the most, pulling out a 63-57 win over the previously-undefeated St. Ignatius Falcons to reclaim the Thunder Bay high school senior girls basketball championship.
Keira Chow was clutch at foul line, sinking free throw after free throw as the clock wound down to cap off a game-high 30-point performance.
St. Ignatius — the defending champions — held the lead at each quarter break. However the Vikings, who lost all three regular season matches to the Falcons, chipped away until they drew even at 52-52 in the fourth quarter.
Falcons star Agot Makeer was dominant in the first half of the game, draining points almost at will. She ended with 24 points that seemingly weren’t enough in an entertaining, see-saw tussle in front of a large, loud crowd.
“To be honest that was one of our plans,” Hammarskjold head coach John Clouthier said of the fourth-quarter foul trouble of the Falcons. “We knew we had a little bit of size advantage with Keira (Chow) and Sara (Clouthier). We knew some of their defenders were undisciplined at times. We were trying to take advantage of that early, kind of like a slow melt almost. Hopefully over the course of the game it would take its toll and it did.”
The Falcons were 12-0 in regular season play.
“I just felt we were kind of second dog, even in the paper. Rightly so. They beat us three times. I can’t say enough. . . A fantastic full team group effort,” Clouthier said.
Chow played a prominent role in Clouthier’s view.
“She’s one of the top players Thunder Bay has seen in some time,” said Clouthier. “She was the difference maker for us.”
Chow as emotional after the victory.
“Those free throws? Kind of stressful. A felt pretty good about my shooting, I was pretty confident I was going to make them. I can’t stop crying. I’m just so proud of everyone,” she said. “The ninth graders and 10th graders that played up. They did so well. They improved so much this year. We couldn’t have won it without them. I’m so proud of everyone.”
Sara Clouthier added 17 points for the Vikings, who will host the NWOSSAA best-of-three series next weekend against a school from the western zone (Kenora, Dryden or Fort Frances).
Falcons coach Lindsey Wachter credited both rival schools who have shared all the senior girls trophies since 2009. Hammarskjold have eight while St. Ignatius has won five during that span.
“A lot of ups and down in there, a lot of momentum shifts,” she said. “The foul trouble really got us out of our game. Credit to them. They played incredibly hard. They put their head down and played hard.
“Playoffs are a whole new season. You can’t take that for granted,” she added. “I’m still incredibly proud of the season we had. Obviously it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to.”
The top two schools in the junior division also battled for their city championship on Thursday. The St. Patrick Saints clipped visiting St. Ignatius 38-35. Both Catholic school rivals had gone a combined 20-2 in league play entering the finale.
In the Thunder Bay senior boys volleyball final, the Westgate Tigers successfully defended their title with a four-set win over the Hammarskjold Vikings on Thursday. Westgate has won four-straight Thunder Bay senior crowns dating back to 2018.
The Tigers will next head out west for the regional finals with a berth to the OFSAA tournament on the line. This year’s senior boys AA provincial event will be held in Huntsville, Ont., Nov. 24-26.
St. Ignatius defeated Hammarskjold in the junior boys volleyball final.
