The Hammarskjold Vikings senior girls basketball team is making a major move at the OFSAA ‘AA’ high school championship.
Kate Clouthier scored 19 points and Keira Chow added 14 as the Vikings defeated Perth Collegiate 44-22 in the quarterfinal round of the provincial tournament on Friday in Stratford, Ont.
The sixth-ranked Vikings (16-3) scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter to seize control of the game. Hammarskjold will face No. 2 Centennial Secondary (Belleville) in a do-or-die semifinal this morning. The game will be streamed live at 11 a.m. by copying and pasting the following link: https://www.youtube.com/@stmichaelcssstratford3256/streams
The winner advances to the championship game set for 6 p.m.
Earlier Friday, the Vikings won in the second round with a 73-26 rout of Patrick Fogarty Catholic. Kate Clouthier drilled eight three-pointers en route to a 30-point night and Chow poured in 26 points. Hammarskjold are 3-0 so far, winning by an average margin of 34 points.
At the OFSAA senior boys ‘AA’ volleyball tournament in Huntsville, Ont., the Thunder Bay champion Westgate Tigers fell to Adam Scott Collegiate (Peterborough), 20-25, 26-24, 21-25, 26-24, 15-10, in the quarterfinal round.
