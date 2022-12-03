The Kam River Fighting Walleye took control in the second period, scoring three unanswered goals en route to a 7-3 win over the Thunder Bay North Stars in a Superior International Junior Hockey League contest between the district rivals Friday night at Fort William Gardens.
Eric Vanska earned the league-leading 13th victory of te seasonby stopping 39 of 42 shots. Carson Gorst and Ethan Lang each scored twice for Kam River, which pads its lead atop the standings with an 18-5-1 record. The North Stars, who had been a hot streak, have now lost two in a row to drop to 10-6-2.
The Walleye also lead the head-to-head season series with the Stars so far, 3-0. The fourth of nine regular season meetings goes tonight at the Gardens starting at 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s game drew a season-high 1,823 fans.
Easton Glousher scored the only goal of the first period for the North Stars, but Lang’s two goals sandwiched Jack Cook’s sixth of the season for a 3-1 Walleye lead.
Jake Parker got one back for the home team to close out the second period, but Ryan Doucette and Gorst scored over the first four minutes of the third period to chase Thunder Bay starter Conner Lemieux to the bench. Lemieux allowed five goals on 36 shots. Gorst beat relief netminder Keenan Marks at 11:30 of the third. The North Stars’ Edison Weeks rounded out the scoring.
Wisconsin 9, Fort Frances 0
Zach Carson scored three goals to go with two assists and Ryder McMillen put a goal and five helpers as the Wisconsin Lumberjacks blasted the visiting Fort Frances Lakers 9-0 on Friday.
Connor McClure, with two, Axel Wyatt, Zach Johnson and Dillon Phillips also scored for Wisconsin (6-14-3). Fort Frances is 5–15-0.
Dryden 4, Sioux Lookout 1
James Hooton scored the winning goal at 10:09 of the third period and Eric Clark needed to make just 18 saves in the Dryden GM Ice Dogs’ 4-1 victory over the Sioux Lookout Bombers on Friday. Landen Stromme, Bryce Benfield and Tyler Earl were the Ice Dogs’ other scorers. Dryden improved to 11-6-0.
Ty Bahm replied for the expansion Bombers (12-8-0).
