Widely renowned back in the day as one of the best amateur players to ever lace them up, Gordon (Phat) Wilson displayed an on-ice skill set that left many in awe throughout his career.
Amazingly enough it’s said that Wilson had not even learned to skate when he first tried out for a team in his late teens.
Clearly adapting rapidly, he went on to play many seasons for his hometown Port Arthur sides.
Suiting up for a number of local clubs on defence, Wilson developed a knack for putting the puck in the net, routinely leading his teams in offensive production.
After a one-year stint in Iroquois Falls, Ont., in 1921-22, Wilson returned to the Lakehead where his career began to flourish.
Following a couple of close runs in the inter-provincial league with rival Fort William and clubs from Manitoba, the Port Arthur Seniors went on a solid run of success.
As a stalwart on the back-end for the North Side squad, Wilson and his teammates were unstoppable in 1924-25 as they went on to be crowned champions of Canada in capturing their first national title.
In the Allan Cup final against the Toronto Varsity Grads, Wilson tallied twice, including notching the game-winner, in a 4-0 triumph in the opener. He then sealed the outcome by collecting the decider with just 15 seconds remaining in regulation to pull out a 3-2 victory in dramatic fashion as a buried a Wilf L’Heureux feed from close range.
Celebrated by a throng of thousands back in the Lakehead, Wilson and Port Arthur were back for more in 1925-26.
Port Arthur won a hard-fought series versus Fort William that was dubbed by many at the time to be the best playoff matchup ever played. The Ports were battle-hardened entering the western playdowns.
After disposing of the Regina Victorias in semifinal action, next came a rematch with Toronto for the chance to hoist the Allan Cup once more.
Splitting the first two games in Montreal, they then played twice more in Toronto with a triple overtime draw in Game 3 before the Ports stormed back from a two-goal, third period deficit, to prevail 3-2 in extra time and win a second consecutive national crown.
While it was Fort William’s turn to claim the Scotland Woolen Mills Trophy as Thunder Bay champions in 1927, and eventually fall a goal short in their quest for the Allan Cup, neither side would advance the following season.
As for Wilson, who was now in his mid-30s, he still showed he had plenty left in the tank at both ends of ice as he captained Port Arthur for the 1928-29 season.
Wilson’s efforts played a pivotal role in more success as he competed at over a point-per-game clip throughout the season, then was part of an upset triumph over the first place University of Manitoba in inter-province playoffs.
Next came a series decision over Regina, with Wilson scoring in the finale, with a fine individual effort, to put the Ports into a meeting with the Trail Smoke Eaters from British Columbia.
The B.C. reps pulled out a stunning 6-1 result in the opener, held in Winnipeg, but the outcome was thrown out by the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association as Trail had used an ineligible player.
“We got a real beating and are prepared to take our licking like men,” said Port Arthur coach Steve Vair after it was ruled the game would not count. “The Port Arthur club regrets it; however, we have to do what we are told,” added the local side’s bench boss.
Setting the stage for a one-game winner-take-all contest, Wilson and the squad were all business as he scored once more in extinguishing the Smoke Eaters 6-0.
Heading to another Allan Cup final, which was held in the Manitoba capital, they drew 1-1 with St. Francois Xavier from Quebec in Game 1.
Next saw Wilson tally once and set-up another in a 7-2 drubbing before his side won 3-0 to give Port Arthur a record third Allan Cup in five years.
Continuing to compete at a solid pace for a few more seasons, he eventually coached the club upon retirement.
Spurning multiple offers to turn pro throughout his career, Wilson remained an amateur throughout and had 137 goals and 75 assists to his credit in his overall career.
His contributions earned him induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1962, along with a rightful place in the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 1982.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
