Congratulations go out to the Westgate Tigers high school girls hockey team on a winning a third consecutive Thunder Bay championship earlier this month.
Westgate defeated the Hammarskjold Vikings 1-0 in the tournament final on March 3 at Delaney Arena. It was a great game, but I am not concentrating on the three-peat or the win, something else happens with girls high school hockey.
The Queens hockey organization is spread out over many high school teams. This means young women who play together on the same team may now play on opposing teams.
In the championship game, two Queens goalies had to play against each other. Abby Wills was in net for Hammarskjold and Alexandra Young was in net for the Tigers.
These two goalies usually split netminding duties with the Sportop Queens under-18 squad. It was now time to face each other and instead of being rivals and enemies they chose to hug each other and wish each other all the best in the gold medal game.
This is what we call sportsmanship. It is the respect for each other and the will to encourage another woman to reach her potential. I have been very impressed by both of these young women. They will go far in hockey and in life.
Westgate coach Dave Olenik, who is also the Queens under-18 coach, was between a rock and a hard place in the final. He has confidence in Wills and Young and he knew it would be a great game.
Young was forced to face more rubber than a city freeway against a Hammarskjold team that had gone 3-0-0 to reach the final. Young earned the shutout victory. Beth Gagnon scored the winner on an assist from Mckenna Wright for the win.
It has been a long time since I had entered the doors of the Delaney Arena. It was however a familiar place as I saw John Kelly taking care of the building. He kept it very clean. He was picking up garbage and placing it in the waste bins provided I admire that in a hockey rink. It says a lot about the staff.
I know the Vikings will be back next year for a taste of the championship next year as they came very close this year. Wills only allowed one goal. On most nights that is enough to earn a ‘W’.
I can honestly say I look forward to the next year’s high school girls hockey tournament. I credit all the coaches and staff that help the women’s game day in and day out.
If you would like to watch the Young, Wills and the rest of the under-18 Queens, they face the Thunder Bay Kings under-15 AAA boys team this Monday. Game time is 6:45 p.m. at Fort William First Nation Arena.
You will not be disappointed.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
