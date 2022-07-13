The Youth Bowling Canada 10-pin championships wrapped up at Mario’s Bowl in Thunder Bay on Tuesday with the host Northern Ontario squad picking up one individual gold medal and one team bronze medal.
Aidan Bass of Sault Ste. Marie won the senior boys division by eliminating Manitoba’s Israel Potter in the stepladder final. Bass was the second of three qualifiers after averaging a 200.3 score. He beat Reese John of Quebec in the semifinal.
Bass, Noah Pringle and Ethan Raymond were third in the boys team combo.
Two Thunder Bay bowlers — Avery Wilson and Maya Graham — were part of the six-team Northern Ontario crew. They teamed up with Ema Bowen of Sault Ste. Marie to finish sixth in the girls team event. Alyxandra Skelton, Orina Chin Halas and Mya Conway of Southern Ontario took home top honours.
Wilson was fifth among bantam girls in the solo class that was won by Manitoba’s Alexis Cairns. Graham was sixth in the junior girls. Alex-Anne Auclaire of Quebec earned the gold.
Meanwhile at the YBC five-pin bowling championships in Oshawa, Shayn Jonasson-Sgambelluri of Thunder Bay finished third in his pool in the senior boys singles division and missed the playoffs. Novalee Meo, also of Thunder Bay, competed in the bantam girls event.
