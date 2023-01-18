A Hackner is headed to another national curling championship.
This time it is Andrew Hackner, the son of former world champion and recent retiree Al Hackner.
Andrew Hackner (Andrew) is the third on the Myles Stevens Thunder Bay rink that won the Northern Ontario Firefighters playdowns held at the Port Arthur Curing Club over the weekend.
Stevens, Hackner, Jean Franscois Breton and Rob Wilson along with director Dan Jackson will wear the green and gold of Northern Ontario at the 61st edition of Canadian Firefighters Canadian Association (CFFCA) championships to be held In Charlottetown, P.E.I.
The 10-day event to crown a national champion is set for March 24-April 1 at the Montague Curling Club.
The Stevens squad defeated the Ian Brennen volunteer firefighter rink from Nipigon 9-6 in the provincial final. Brennen and John Zechner were members of the last Northern Ontario rink to win the Canadian title back in 2012 skipped by Jeff Zechner.
This will be second national curling championship for Hackner, who was the second on the Mike Assad rink from Geraldton that won the Northern Ontario men’s curling club title in 2015. Hackner also played in the Canadian university basketball championships as a member of Lakehead Thunderwolves in 2009.
As for skip Stevens, he was a competitive junior player qualifying for provincials out of the Port Arthur club a few years back. It is also interesting to note that Breton the second on team is a former member of Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra.
ACTION JACKSON: Jackson Dubinsky from the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club can put repeat champion on his curling resume. Dubinsky played third on the Brendan Rajala rink from Sudbury that won the Northern Ontario under-18 boys title at the playdowns held in North Bay over the weekend.
The Rajala rink, that also includes local curler Adam Wiersema at lead, went undefeated in the five-team competition to earn a berth to the U18 Canadian championships to be held in Timmins, Feb. 5-11.
Last year, Dubinsky was the third on the Northern Ontario U18 championship rink from Thunder Bay skipped by Dallas Burgess.
The Rylie Paul rink from the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club also qualified for the U18 nationals in Timmins.
Paul and her teammates Claire Dubinsky, Bella McCarville, Lily Ariganello and coach Rob Dubinsky earned their berth finishing second at the provincials in North Bay.
Team Paul lost the final 7-4 to the Mia Toner rink from Sudbury, the defending champions. The Toner rink finished undefeated.
MAJOR LEAGUE PLAYOFFS: The champion of the Tbaytel Major League of Curling will be crowned Sunday at the Port Arthur Curling Club with all 14 teams in the local competitive league taking part in the one-day championship showdown.
The Brian Adams rink of Colin Koivula, Mark Koivula and Joel Adams have the inside track to win the coveted local title. Team Adams finished first overall with 31 points as round robin play wrapped up last week. Adams earned a bye to the semifinals in the championship playoff round edging out Team Bonot (30 points) and Team Hackner (29 points) for the top spot.
Bonot and Hackner will play in the three quarterfinal games set for Sunday morning at the Port Arthur club. Bonot draws Denis Malette while Hackner takes on Ron Rosengren.
The other quarterfinal match has Gary Weiss battling defending champion Dylan Johnston.
The bottom seven teams will also be on the ice Sunday playing for the consolation crown. Bryan Burgess earns the first round bye. The quarterfinals see Kory Carr playing Krista McCarville, Ben Mikkelsen facing Dallas Burgess with Jodi Judd squaring off against Nicole Westlund-Stewart.
Play gets underway Sunday 9 a.m. with the six quarterfinal games, semifinals are set for noon with the finals at 3 p.m.
AROUND THE CLUBS: There are still spots left for teams interested in signing up for the Labatt Super Bowl Bonspiel, Feb. 9–12, at the Port Arthur Curling Club. The long running spiel held in conjunction with the NFL Super Bowl weekend is open to all teams — men’s, women’s, juniors or mixed.
Entry fee is $200 per team. Interested teams can sign up at the PACC bar.
If you have upcoming events, information or bonspiel results you want to report in this column, please submit by Monday each week to johncameron14@gmail.com.
