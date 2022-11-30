Eight players from Thunder Bay’s Superior Rush Football Club have been selected to the Rush regional select program to play in the International Rush Cup soccer event running from Thursday to Monday in Florida.
The International Rush Cup is the pinnacle of the under-13 and under-15 Rush select regionals. It is for the best players within North America.
Select teams in the under-16 and under-18 teams will compete against top squads from MLS Next, ECNL and from across the world. This is where players come to be pushed on to the next level which is making a Rush National Team. The International Rush Cup is an invite-only event.
Players will be evaluated by the Rush Select National Staff and university/college Coaches. This is a great way for top-level Rush players to get the opportunity to be identified for higher-level playing opportunities.
The top performers at the International Rush Cup will be identified and selected to join the National Teams for future events. Also in attendance will be top scouts from a variety of clubs including Minnesota United from the MLS, VfL Wolfsburg of the German Bundesliga, Colorado Rush of the WPSL and Minnesota Aurora from the USL-W League.
The players from Superior Rush FC selected are Dylan Taw, Daniel Cameron-Koval, Sebastian Creasey, Gavin Rogalski, Aidan Neagu, Alia Scarcello and Mikalah Pasqualino. Zoe Power was selected directly to the Rush National Select Program for girls born in 2005.
Despite not have a permanent home since 2017 when the Sports Dome collapsed, Superior Rush FC has continued to train and prepare players for these high-level competitions and scholarship opportunities.
Congratulations and good luck to these players in their competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.