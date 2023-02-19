By Ian Pattison
If you heaved a sigh of relief when Thunder Bay city council cut the 2023 tax levy from 6 to 4.4 per cent, you might want to think again. Knowns and unknowns look to throw chagrin and surprises in the faces of taxpayers who still don’t know the full impact of spending cuts council has authorized.
This is a strange budget because it has no bottom line. To get there, the administration has been told to find $2.2 million in additional savings on staffing and services. So the budget isn’t really final and we have no idea what it will look like when it is.
At the outset of deliberations, council’s steady budget chair Mark Bentz asked city manager Norm Gale to recommend service cuts that will be "the least impactful to the ratepayer." But with so much having already been removed from city spending in past budgets, let alone this one, whatever cuts yet to come can’t help but impact a lot of people.
Among those worried about where the cuts will come from is Coun. Andrew Foulds who champions quality-of-life features of city life.
“We’re going to become a municipality of emergency services and rebuilding roads, but safe places for kids to go, we no longer fund,” he said at the budget ratification meeting last week.
Council can’t touch provincially-mandated services like long-term care and child care, further reducing the options to find savings. But perhaps the biggest opportunity lies in the high cost of emergency services, mainly what we pay police, firefighters and paramedics.
Eighty-three per cent of local public servants on the so-called sunshine list making more than $100,000 a year are emergency services personnel.
Furthermore, Thunder Bay is one of only a few Ontario municipalities that deliver all three emergency services – police, fire and ambulance which account for an astounding 45 per cent of the entire city budget, most of it in wages. Maybe administration’s search for savings should start there.
Superior North EMS employs 230 people in 19 stations serving the District of Thunder Bay. With the in-city service stretched thin, is it time to explore contracting out at least some of the outlying service to private ambulance operators as other municipalities have done? Alternatively, perhaps the province should chip in much more for what is, in practice, a regional — not municipal — paramedic service.
It’s the same with social services. The city continues to plead for help with a situation beyond its control. Mayor Ken Boshcoff has repeatedly asked senior levels of government to designate the city a regional centre. Thunder Bay needs "massive infusions of federal and provincial dollars because we're handling a territory larger than most countries,” he told CBC after his election in October. “To ask one city of just over 100,000 to handle all those problems from innumerable municipalities and First Nations is simply unfair."
So far there has been little response. And so “the murder capital of Canada” is left to muddle along largely on its own, paying the price of indifference.
City policing alone will rise 7.2 per cent this year, or $3.5 million, a figure that went essentially unchallenged on council which is painfully aware of the enormous expectations of the force. Poisoned opioid drug use and death rates that rival any city in Canada, well-armed drug gangs, severe rates of crime and a surging population of homeless street dwellers means that for now, council has no choice but to fund the hiring of another 20 cops. It could, however, question the cost and urgency of a new $56-million police headquarters building.
“We know that more police don’t equal less crime or safer communities,” Akwasi Owusu-Bempah, who studies policing at the University of Toronto, told the Star newspaper as council there voted to hike the police budget by 4.3 per cent.
“When it comes to preventing crime, we know that funding social supports is a smarter bet than beefing up enforcement,” the Star said in an editorial.
The third emergency tier is another rich consideration that doesn’t get much question at budget time. The fire-rescue service costs Thunder Bay taxpayers roughly $30 million a year and most of that is for wages. A 2018 BMA consultants’ analysis found Thunder Bay had one of the highest costs-per-capita ratios for fire services in Ontario."
Council has no control over rising firefighter wages because, like police, they are prohibited from striking. So contract disputes are resolved through provincial arbitration which usually means that the last, largest wage settlement is used as the basis for the ones that follow. This has led to police and fire services wages rising faster than those of other unionized labour.
Deep River (pop. 4,100) has wound up with the most expensive fire service in Ontario per capita.
In 2018, TVO reported that Deep River employs the equivalent of 6.7 full-time firefighters. By comparison, Petrolia (pop. 5,700), has one full-time firefighter and more than 30 volunteers.
In a report prepared by the municipality ahead of a 2017 arbitration hearing, Deep River pointed out that, of the 17,520 total staffing hours in 2015, only 211 were spent responding to calls — approximately 1.2 per cent of paid on-duty time – and few were actually for fires.
The firefighters union responded that the town “purposely reduces what their fire service does” — for example, it hasn’t been dispatching it to medical emergencies and highway-vehicle accidents — “and then uses that as the argument to downsize the number of firefighters.”
Some people may wonder why they see a fire truck beside an ambulance at so many Thunder Bay emergency scenes. It’s a question worth examining.
EMS has periodically been forced to issue a Code Black when there aren’t enough ambulances to answer the calls coming in. Here, too, the cause is usually overdoses – an average of three per day. Once paramedics get to the hospital, they are often forced to wait for hours to release the patient because the hospital is overcrowded and understaffed.
Once again, senior governments have to take a far more active interest in helping Thunder Bay to cope with situations that are beyond its control.
A part of the necessity to beef up ambulance (and hospital) service should be to examine a reduction in non-fire emergency calls by firefighters. Getting EMS staffing up to standard should be cheaper than having a fire department large enough to duplicate a good deal of the ambulance service.
City manager Norm Gale has called this budget the toughest in Thunder Bay history and warns that next year’s is going to be tougher still. Council is going to have to get creative in a hurry.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
