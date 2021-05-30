By Ian Pattison
Remember when Donald Trump was criticized a year ago for suggesting that the COVID-19 virus now ravaging the world had escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China? It turns out that the otherwise-disgraced former U.S. president might have been right.
No less an authority than Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, has just ordered U.S. intelligence to explore exactly that theory after the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were apparently hospitalized, for symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, in November 2019 — weeks before the world became aware of a spreading coronavirus.
Trump typically amped up his suspicion with incendiary language. Repeatedly calling Covid “the China virus,” “the Wuhan virus” and even “Kung Flu” predictably resulted in a wave of anti-Asian hate crimes. But his xenophobic language -- designed mainly to deflect blame for his own responsibility for Covid’s rapid spread in the U.S. -- caused many to overlook his central claim.
Mainstream press and most scientists clung to the theory that the first human infection came from horseshoe bats, or an intermediate host like pangolins, that spread it to a seafood market in Wuhan. But in February of 2020, reports Time, Chinese researchers posted online a paper funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, suggesting that “the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.” The paper was withdrawn a few weeks later before it could be peer-reviewed.
Of course, China doesn’t help its own cause. The government in Beijing is notorious for fudging the truth on any number of internal matters while its human rights abuses and territorial expansion have put the world on notice that this is a regime to be wary of.
China held off the World Health Organization for a year before it allowed inspectors to travel to Wuhan. Biden’s call for a U.S. investigation follows mounting criticism of the WHO report that largely dismissed the possibility of a lab leak. Chinese scientists co-wrote the report.
In a statement on March 30, Canada, Britain, Australia, Japan and several other countries voiced concern that the WHO's report had "lacked access to complete, original data" and called for an independent analysis into the origins of COVID-19.
There are also growing suspicions that China has been less than truthful about the extent of Covid in the world’s most populous country. Last April, Bloomberg reported that U.S. intelligence had evidence that China had been under-reporting infection and death statistics.
At a press briefing in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked if Canada had received the same information. Trudeau typically sidestepped the question even though Canada’s intelligence agencies are partners with the lead U.S. agency on the COVID-19 file, the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI).
Trudeau is notorious for vague non-answers to even the most basic matters in Parliament’s
question period. Trudeau does have to be careful not to ruffle China’s coarse feathers with two Canadians held in Chinese prison on spurious spying charges. Thus it is gratifying to learn of Biden’s determination to finally get to the bottom of how the world became infected by COVID-19.
“I don’t trust the Chinese government to be telling the truth about the spread of (Covid) and the number of deaths because they have no interest in being honest and they have been dishonest so many times before,” Andy Ellis, a former senior Canadian Security Intelligence Service official told Global News.
Ellis suggested that lately, China might even be guilty of overstating its Covid caseload. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime risk and threat, not only to the well-being of our families and friends but the well-being of our economies. And if China recovers first, they will be in an advantageous situation.”
Positive reaction to Biden’s move is mixed with skepticism in the scientific community where some feel that calls for more investigation will cause global friction which could disrupt efforts to deal with the pandemic and prevent future ones. Others, however, rightly say that knowing where the virus came from is key to preventing future outbreaks.
This is a global catastrophe of epic proportions. Some three million people have died. Canada is enduring its third wave and people are sick and tired of having to stick to themselves. We are social beings; this is hurting our minds and our souls.
Finding out precisely how this thing started and spread is the most important question of our time. We must not be afraid to press China for the answers despite the fact that its overriding priority is to maintain its pride. Admitting that the greatest pandemic since 1918 was the result of human error is not in China’s DNA.
However, “This is not about casting blame, even if some politicians might seek to do that,” wrote Konrad Yakabuski in The Globe and Mail. “It is about honouring the dead and protecting the living.”
The world deserves a full and frank explanation of what happened in Wuhan. China must rise above its self-interest and provide the information we need to prevent this from happening again on this scale.
Will we get it? Probably not, but if we don’t ask -- insist -- we will have failed all those who we have lost to this dreadful disease.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
