FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's premier says his government will do what's necessary to protect its citizens if there is spring flooding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blaine Higgs says so far, melting conditions have been like a typical March and he hopes that continues.
He says the provincial Department of Environment and Local Government has upgraded equipment and software to enable flood forecasters to work from home.
Higgs says he has also spoken to the commander at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown to see if the military would be available to help if necessary.
The premier says he was very pleased with the military's help with last year's flooding, but hopes they won't be needed this year.
New Brunswick has experienced a number of years of record flooding along the St. John River, affecting properties and closing roads, including a section of the Trans-Canada Highway.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.
